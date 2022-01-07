Hockey is back in Louisiana and it is not the IceGators.

The Louisiana Drillers are a junior hockey team that plays in the North American Tier 3 Hockey League and is coached by former IceGator captain Shawn McNeil and former Driller Alex Domas.

The league is for players 16 to 20 years old who come from all around the world. The league has 34 teams that are split into five divisions.

Foote: UL's quest to keep football train rolling received help, obstacles over holiday weekend Lost in the holiday weekend filled with parties, fireworks, College Football Playoff semifinal games and the NFL playoff spots filling up was …

The Drillers play in the South Division, which has eight teams including the Drillers. Five of the teams are from Texas, one from Oklahoma and one from Atlanta. The Drillers play these seven teams in two or three game series on weekends.

The team recently played in a showcase in Minnesota, playing three teams from across the nation. The showcase is an opportunity for young players to be scouted and recruited to either college or professional hockey.

For most players, the goal is to play either college or professional hockey.

“My overall goal is to be a pro hockey player and half the man my father is,” Drillers captain Frank Steinway said. “This league helps me out to get to college to play college hockey and this is the perfect step to get to that spot.”

Lafayette schools continue sports and other activities despite LDH guidance Lafayette Parish schools will continue to allow students to participate in extracurricular activities, despite a recommendation by the Louisia…

Steinway is from Dallas, and is one of several out-of-state players who have made their way to Louisiana to play hockey. Steinway said when he first arrived in Louisiana it was a different environment, but the reason he signed to stay here was because of the people.

“You walk into a store or you’re just doing anything and everyone around you is just so friendly,” Steinway said. “Everyone is just so passionate about Lafayette, Louisiana too. 'Acadiana Strong,' I love that.”

Another player from out of state, or in this case, out of country, is Pavel Grishin, a goalie who came to Louisiana all the way from Novosibirsk, Russia. Grishin saw his opportunity to play professional hockey by playing for this team and jumped on it.

“I wanted to go to the United States to play hockey so I could start my career,” Grishin said. “I saw it as a new opportunity to play in front of scouts in North America, so that’s why I am here.”

The players not from Louisiana are paired with host families that pass a background check by league officials. After that, the player moves in and the parents of the player send the host family a monthly check to help cover expenses.

The Drillers aren’t full of players from around the world. There is one player from Lafayette on the team currently. Aidan Fontenot played youth hockey in Louisiana at the old ice rink in Carencro and is now playing for the Drillers on a bigger stage.

“We have the most amazing fans, staff and coaches,” Fontenot said. “I am proud to be from here and I have pride in wearing the logo each game.”

The Drillers are currently fourth place in their division and their next home game will be Feb. 5 against the Texas Roadrunners at Planet Ice.