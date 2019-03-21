BROUSSARD — Vince Covello shouldn’t be blamed for not remembering every good shot and every birdie on his final nine holes Thursday at Le Triomphe Golf Club.
The Philadelphia native had so many of them during the first round of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, it was hard to keep track.
The 15-year professional, looking for a breakthrough win on a major professional tour, ripped up the traditionally-tougher back side at Le Triomphe with five birdies on Thursday, and holds the outright first-round lead at the $550,000 Web.com Tour event.
“It kind of turned into a blur, honestly,” said the 36-year-old Covello, in his fourth year on the Web.com Tour. “I got rolling a little bit on the end of the front nine, and just tried to keep it going. Pretty good display with the irons today.”
Covello, whose best career finish on Tour is a third place in the 2017 Ellie Mae Classic in Hayward, California, had an opening bogey and was even par through five holes before starting a run of six birdies in eight holes. That culminated with an impressive birdie at the difficult par-three 13th, and he later birdied the 16th and 18th for a back-nine 30, one off the tournament record.
His eight-under 63 was good enough for a one-stroke lead over Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico, Paul Haley II of Dallas, Trevor Cone of Concord, North Carolina, and Greg Yates of Mansfield, Texas, heading into Friday’s second round of the 28th annual tournament. Three other players — native and ex-LSU All-American Ben Taylor, Maverick McNealy of Summerlin, Nevada, and Zachary Edmondson of Cary, North Carolina, were one more stroke back at six-under 65 on a day when 12 of the 14 lowest scores were posted in the morning wave.
Yates and Edmondson were the only players in the top 14 from Thursday’s afternoon wave.
“Maybe the greens got a little crisper, a little tougher to make putts,” said Yates, who birdied his first three holes. “The wind maybe blew a little more.”
Most of those front-runners will be in the afternoon wave Friday for the second round that gets underway at 7:20 a.m. The 144-player field will be cut to the low 65 and ties after Friday’s round heading into the final two rounds Saturday and Sunday.
Covello’s bogey on the par-five first hole was one of only five all day there, but he quickly righted the ship with a birdie at the par-four second hole. Four holes later, he began an impressive streak on the par-three sixth that included birdies at the seventh, eighth, 10th, 12th and 13th.
“To get through 12 and 13, if you play them well you can get rewarded. If you don’t they can snap up and bite you,” Covello said. “To play those in 2-under, you don’t expect that every day.”
His 9-iron on the par-three eighth settled inside 12 inches and his 7-iron on the par-three 16th landed 2 feet away, giving him three birdies on the five par-threes. He then finished the round with a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-four 18th.
“The one green I missed was with a sand wedge on 17 when I caught a flyer out of the rough,” said Covello, who missed cuts in two of his four Web.com Tour starts this year and withdrew with illness from a third. “The one on eight was great, I kept looking up and down and up and down as many times as I could because I thought it was going to go in.”
Covello’s best finish this year is a tie for 11th at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic. That’s where Campos won, taking his first pro victory and becoming the first Puerto Rican ever to win on Tour.
“That takes a little bit of pressure off,” said Campos, who needs only one more Web.com Tour win or a handful of high finishes to assure advancement to the PGA Tour next year. “It puts me in a good spot, and I feel pretty comfortable.”
Campos looked especially comfortable on the par-five seventh hole, where he nailed a 265-yard 3-wood to within 3 feet and made the eagle putt.
“I knew if I laid up it was going to be a tough wedge shot because you have to be really precise there, most likely you’re going to have a 20-footer short of the hole,” he said. “I told my caddie I kind of wanted to put it as close as possible to the green, and he was like, we should lay up. I’m like, nawww. It landed short of the green and trickled all the way down there.”
That eagle, one of three all day on the seventh, and two following pars gave him a front-side 30 for his final nine holes after he made the turn at only one-under. He was fortunate to be there after finding the water on the left side of the 18th, but he hit to 20 feet after dropping and ran in the par putt.
“I knew there were birdie holes coming,” he said. “Believe it or not, I played fairly well the first nine. I didn’t really make a mistake until the 18th. I didn’t really hit the irons that well, but the putter was rolling. It’s been a while since I had that many putts fall, especially when you want them or need them.”
Haley also had a 30 on the front side with six birdies after shooting one-under on the back side, with none of his front-side birdie putts coming from more than 10 feet.
“That’s usually what happens when you shoot 64,” said Haley, a Dallas product who won his third Web.com Tour start in 2012 in Chile shortly after graduating from Georgia Tech. Since then, he’s bounced around on mini-tours for four years before earning his card again at last fall’s Web.com Tour “Q-School.”
“I lost a lot of confidence off the tee,” he said, “and when you do that at this level, good luck finding it again. I’m not out of the woods yet, but I think I’ve found the path at least to get out. When you lose all that and you get back out here, you’re excited to be here for sure. I’m just trying to take advantage of it.”
Taylor, who won on the Web.com Tour last year and narrowly missed earning his PGA Tour card, birdied his first two and his final two holes, holing 10-foot birdie putts on the 17th and 18th to get within two of the lead. He led players with local ties, with Hammond native and Monday qualifier Grady Brame shooting 69, Lafayette’s Brian Rowell and Slidell’s Jamie Bergeron carding 70, and former Lafayette resident Matt Gilchrest and Baton Rouge’s Zach Wright shooting 73.
The two biggest names in the field had varying results. 2008 U.S. Ryder Cup star and three-time PGA Tour winner Boo Weekley carded a two-under 69, while 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir struggled to a two-over 73.
The three former Open champions in the field all stayed in the hunt. Casey Wittenberg, the 2012 and 2017 winner and one of only two-time Open champions, bogeyed his final hole but still shot 66. Fabian Gomez (2010) and Edward Loar (2013) both shot 68 and are five strokes back.