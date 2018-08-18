Advocate news services
HAMMOND — The Southeastern Louisiana football team continued to work toward the start of the season with a morning practice that included scrimmage situations Saturday at Strawberry Stadium.
Coach Frank Scelfo said he was pleased with what he saw from both sides of the ball.
“Our offense has made some improvements in picking up blitzes and that was a big step in the right direction compared to earlier this week,” Scelfo said. “Both sides made big plays during our two-minute drills, so we have to continue to learn and gain experience from all these situations.”
The Lions made two big pass plays during team drills. Junior Lorenzo Nunez found sophomore Austin Mitchell for a 68-yard touchdown. Later during a two-minute situation, junior Marquis Williams got open and ran under a 75-yard bomb from junior Chason Virgil.
The SLU defense was able to get through for several sacks, as senior Jon Miller, freshman Donniel Ward-Magee, junior Tre Spann and sophomore Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund caught the quarterback behind the line. On the final play of the day, freshman Ferlando Jordan ended the last Lions drive with an interception.
The Lions open the season at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at ULM.
Nicholls State
COLONELS HOLD FINAL SCRIMMAGE, FAN DAY: In Thibodaux, the Colonels had their final scrimmage of preseason camp as part of Fan Day on Saturday night at John Guidry Stadium.
The offense scored three touchdowns and a field goal in the 90-play controlled scrimmage, while the defense came up with five sacks and an interception.
Chase Fourcade hit Dai’Jean Dixon for passes of 23 and 16 yards before running back Kendall Bussey scored the first TD on a 17-yard run.
Dixon led all receivers with 98 yards on six catches.
Nicholls finished with 124 yards rushing. Bussey added a 12-yarder, Kyran Irvin rushed for a 14-yard gain and Brennan Rogers a 17-yard rush up the middle. Rogers capped the drive with a 2-yard TD run.
The quarterbacks threw for 124 yards on 11 of 23 passing with one touchdown.
Starting the drive from inside the opponents’ 10, Fourcade hit UL-Lafayette transfer Gabe Fuselier for a 2-yard score to end the scrimmage.
Stefano Guarisco had a 19-yard catch from Fourcade. The final scoring drive ended with a 26-yard field goal by Lorran Fonseca.
Louisiana Tech
BULLDOGS HAVE SCRIMMAGE, FAN FEST: In Ruston, the Bulldogs had a full day of action beginning with a scrimmage in the morning and followed by the annual fan fest inside the Thomas Assembly Center in the afternoon.
The Bulldogs began the day by holding the team’s second scrimmage of fall camp inside Joe Aillet Stadium. With exactly two weeks until the season kicks off at South Alabama, the offense and defense faced off against each other for two hours, running about 120 plays.
Highlights on offense included a 40-yard touchdown connection between Westin Elliott and Jake Norris and a 30-plus yard pass from J’Mar Smith to Alfred Smith, who made a defender miss for a big gain.
On the ground, newcomer Justin Henderson had a pair of rushing touchdowns during the scrimmage.
McNeese State
COWBOYS’ SCRIMMAGE ENDS PRESEASON CAMP: In Lake Charles, the Cowboys put an end to preseason camp with their final scrimmage, focusing mostly on third-down and red zone situations.
The roughly 90-play scrimmage included about 60 live plays.
“I thought we did some better things on offense,” coach Lance Guidry said. “But we’re still not where we need to be. Defensively, I think we’re very close.”
The Cowboys defense led the FCS in four statistical categories last year.
“We’re really fast (on defense),” Guidry said. “We had an excellent third-down and long and third-down and short period. I think we have a chance to be really good on defense.”
The Cowboys return to the practice field Tuesday as it gets ready for the Sept. 1 season opener at Northern Colorado.