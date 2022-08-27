THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through “Classic” Sept. 9. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
NRA BASIC PISTOL/CONCEALED CARRY PERMIT COURSE: 9 a.m., High Point Shooting Grounds, Belle Chasse. Provided by The Carlton Group. Fee $110 (with $20 registration deposit applied to fee). Call John Carlton (504) 329-8667. Email: jcarlton.tcg@gmail.com.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: CCA summer-long fishing contest through Sept. 5. Website: ccalouisiana.com
HUNTING SEASONS
DOVES: First splits, South Zone: Sept. 3-18; North Zone: Sept. 3-25.
AROUND THE CORNER
SEPT. 5—LABOR DAY
SEPT. 8—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church gym, Denham Springs. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Fridays-Sundays only), lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including gag, red grouper, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Greater amberjack & gray triggerfish. Note: red grouper season closes 12:01 a.m., Aug. 30, state & federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open in three zones & Aug. 15 in two other areas. Map outlines: wlf.louisiana.gov “shrimp seasons”
LDWF UPDATES
Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge (Cameron/Vermilion parishes) will close to public until noon Sept. 7-11 for controlled alligator harvest. Email Phillip Trosclair: ptrosclair@wlf.la.gov
Lake Concordia public boat ramp closed for repairs.
Drawdowns: Sept. 1, Lake Bruin; Sept. 6, Lake Martin & Spring Bayou.
Closed: Atchafalaya Delta WMA Wax Lake Outlet campground; Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); and, Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish).
