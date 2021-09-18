At a drop-off location near LSU live mascot Mike the Tiger's habitat, from left, Hunters for the Hungry volunteers Paul Magee and Danny Ford process a donation from Scott Poché and wife Julie Poché (not pictured) of halibut and salmon caught on a 2019 fishing trip trip to Alaska, during the group's annual 'Clean Out Your Freezer Day,' Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. The group's mission is to encourage hunters and fishermen to make a difference in the lives of their neighbors by sharing their bounty of wild game and fish in order to combat hunger. Last year H4H collected 30,000 pounds of protein, providing 120,000 meals for the state's needy. Drops could be made in areas in Acadiana, Baton Rouge, Covington, New Orleans, Ruston, Minden, Marksville, Alexandria, Monroe, Natchez, Slidell, Nachitoches and Shreveport.