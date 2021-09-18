The appeal never gets old, and the motto “Hunters who care, share,” has been with us for more than 25 years.
Food for the needy among us is omnipresent, and never more profound than today. Thousands among us are without a hot meal, not only daily, but, for some, days on end while they fight through the elements in this tragedy called “Ida.”
Next Sunday, Sept. 26, Hunters for the Hungry will have 22 south Louisiana locations for its annual Clean Out Your Freezer Day. Last year’s effort collected a little more than 24,000 pounds of frozen game and fish for soup kitchens and shelters across our state. There are eight more collection sites in central and northern parishes.
Collections in the Baton Rouge area run from 1-4 p.m. and include:
In Baton Rouge, Mike the Tiger’s cage at LSU; Bowie Outfitters, 8630 Perkins Rd.; CCA Louisiana, 12241 Industriplex; Baton Rouge Fire stations at 835 Sharp Rd. and 5758 Claycut Rd.; St. George Fire stations at 7027 Antioch Rd., 9214 Jefferson Hwy. and 16415 George O’Neal Lane; Central Fire Station, 11646 Sullivan Rd. in Central; Zachary Fire Station, 4525 Main Street in Zachary; Cabela’s in Gonzales; Bass Pro Shops in Denham Springs; Feliciana Seafood, U.S. 61 in St. Francisville; and, Red Boot Deli, 12430 St. Helena Street in Clinton. Donations will go to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
The 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Acadiana area sites Cajun Field, 2351 W. Congress Street, Lafayette; Giles Nissan, 4383 I-49 Service Rd., Opelousas; First Assembly of God, 3555 Verot School Rd., Youngsville; Chops Specialty Meats, 1019 Albertson Parkway, Broussard; Eunice Fire Station, 100 Park Ave., Eunice; and, MC Taxidermy, 3829 NW Evangeline Thruway, Carencro. Collections will go to The Refinery Mission.
In Covington, from 1-4 p.m, the site is Pyre Provisions, Suite 100, 70437 La. 21 with donations heading to the Second Harvest Food Bank’s New Orleans Mission.
And, in Lake Charles (1-4 p.m.), the site is Gordon’s Drug Store, 2716 Lake Street with Abraham’s Tent handling the donations.
It helps to have all frozen donations well sealed, labeled and dated.
For the complete list, go to Hunters for the Hungry website: h4hla.org.
Red snapper
Hurricane Ida put the clamps on offshore fishing from marinas and ports from Venice west to Dulac. There’s likely some effort from Pecan Island and the Lake Charles area, but those places account for a small percentage of the take, especially on red snapper.
So, the storm forced a delay in Wildlife and Fisheries’ reporting on the recreational red snapper take. The last LA Creel-system report was through the Aug. 13-15 weekend season and showed the recreational take at 579,212 pounds of Louisiana’s 832,493-pound annual allotment.
That’s 69% of the allotment, but it’s the remaining 31%, those 253,181 pounds, that will be a source of debate at the Oct. 7 Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting.
While there’s a weekend (Aug. 20-22) season to count, history speaks to a low take after school begins. Now that Ida put the quietus on four-day Labor Day weekend snapper trips, it’s a good bet the commission will decide on how to handle what’s likely to be the remaining 230,000 pounds left for recreational take.
From here, it doesn’t seem to matter what these seven commissioners approve, whether it be going to the max and opening the recreational season to seven days each week. The infrastructure in the Ida-ravaged areas aren’t likely to be able to handle fishermen any time soon.
So what will happen if Louisiana fishermen don’t take this annual allotment?
The residual will go into a pot to be shared by all five Gulf states next year, but only if any or all among these five states don’t exceed this year’s allotment afforded to each state.
So, if our state leaves 200,000 pounds of red snapper on the table, it could mean adding a minimum of 40,000 pounds to the 2022 allotment.
Hopefully, by then, charters and marinas will be able to handle the effort.
And, knowing what happened this year, we would see more than three-day weekend seasons around the major summer holidays.
There’s another factor: Mississippi is allowing Louisiana charters to operate from its marinas. With nearshore and offshore charterboat operations needing funds to make needed repairs, the question is will those red snapper landings count against Mississippi or Louisiana? Surely, that’s been worked out between the states.
Closures
After Wednesday’s closure of the gray triggerfish and red grouper in state and federal waters across the Gulf of Mexico (out to 200 miles), federal fisheries managers closed the recreational and commercial take of blackfin, queen and silk snappers and wenchmen Saturday.
The federal announcement indicated the take of these “mid-water snapper” species hit this year’s 166,000-pound limit, and added the take of these species will reopen Jan. 1, 2022.