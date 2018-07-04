Bassmaster Elite
PIERRE, S.D. — Monday's final top 12 from the four-day Abu Garcia Bassmaster Elite series held on the Mississippi River with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed is the big-bass winner, Louisiana anglers and bonus money winners. Only the top 50 in the 107-angler field moved to Saturday’s third round, and only the top 12 advanced to Monday’s final day:
Top 12: 1, Mark Daniels Jr., Tuskegee, Alabama (20) 69 pounds, 9 ounces, $100,000. 2, Casey Ashley, Donalds, South Carolina (20) 66-5, $26,000. 3, Clifford Pirch, Payson, Arizona (20) 66-2, $20,000. 4, Boyd Duckett, Guntersville, Alabama (20) 64-11, $15,000. 5, Dean Rojas, Lake Havasu City, Arizona (20) 63-4, $14,000. 6, Bradley Roy, Lancaster, Kentucky (20) 63-1, $14,500.
7, Jacob Wheeler, Harrison, Tennessee (20) 62-1, $13,000. 8, Josh Bertrand, San Tan Valley, Arizona (20) 61-12, $12,500. 9, Justin Lucas, Guntersville, Alabama (20) 58-3, $12,000. 10, Brent Ehrler, Redlands, California (20) 56-6, $11,500. 11, Jordan Lee, Grant, Alabama (20) 53-10, $11,000. 12, Edwin Evers, Talala, OK (20) 53-10, $10,500.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Fred Roumbanis, Russellville, Arkansas, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, $1,500.
Louisiana anglers: 13, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (14) 39-11, $10,000. 48, Robbie Latuso, Gonzales (11) 25-9, $10,000. 64, Tyler Carriere, Youngsville (10) 17-4. 71, Gerald Spohrer, Gonzales (8) 15-12. 84, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (8) 13-14. 99, Cliff Crochet, Pierre Part (7) 9-10.
Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year leader: Roy, $1,000.
Toyota Bonus Bucks Award: Daniels, $3,000. Ashley, $2,000.
Power-Pole Captain’s Cash: Ashley, $1,000.