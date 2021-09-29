NATCHITOCHES — A pair of six-time Pro Bowl linemen, New Orleans Saints offensive guard Jahri Evans and Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams, join the late Tony Robichaux, the winningest coach in Louisiana college baseball coaches history, to headline a group of nine competitive-ballot inductees chosen for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
The Class of 2022 also includes two of the greatest women athletes in LSU history, three-time national champion gymnast Susan Jackson and two-time first-team All-America softball pitcher Britni Sneed Newman.
Williams, who helped the Tigers win the 2003 national championship, is joined by another of LSU’s all-time great linemen, the late Eric Andolsek, and pro rodeo great Steve Duhon among the 2022 inductees.
Episcopal High School track and field/cross country coach Claney Duplechin will enter the Hall next summer still active. His boys cross country team is aiming for its 26th consecutive state championship this fall. His Episcopal teams have claimed an astounding 63 LHSAA crowns during in his career.
Rounding out the Class of 2022 is the late Dr. Eddie Flynn, who as a Loyola-New Orleans student won the 1932 Olympic welterweight boxing gold medal for the U.S.
The Class of 2022 will be enshrined June 25 at the Hall of Fame in Natchitoches to culminate the 63nd Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Celebration June 23-25.
A 40-member Louisiana Sports Writers Association committee selected the 2022 inductees. The panel considered 139 nominees from 26 different sport categories on a 33-page ballot.
Also to be spotlighted next summer will be three other Hall of Fame inductees, the winner of the 2022 Dave Dixon Louisiana Sports Leadership Award, and two recipients of the 2022 Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism presented by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, the parent organization of the Hall of Fame.
Those inductees, from contributor ballots, will be announced later this year.
The complete 12-person Class of 2022 will bring the overall membership in the Hall of Fame to 468 men and women honored since its founding in 1958.
Evans arrived in the NFL as part of the Saints’ initial draft class under coach Sean Payton in 2006. The fourth-round pick from Division II Bloomsburg (Pa.) helped the squad reach the NFC Championship game and made the All-Rookie Team.
That launched a 12-year pro career, all but the last one in New Orleans. Evans began a string of six consecutive Pro Bowl selections in 2009 when he helped the Saints win Super Bowl XLIV.
Williams, a Ruston native, played in 46 games and started 33 for LSU, earning second-team All-America honors in his senior season of 2005 before 13 NFL seasons, all in Buffalo. When he retired, regarded as one of the franchise’s greatest leaders and the “heart and soul” of the Bills, Williams ranked fifth in team history in tackles (610) and owned the a club record for sacks by a defensive tackle (48½).
Robichaux owns more victories than anyone in Louisiana college baseball, and he ranks 28th all-time in NCAA Division I history with a 1,117-767-2 record in a 33-year career at McNeese and UL, which flank his hometown of Crowley.
A pitcher in the early 1980s at both schools, he was head coach at McNeese from 1988-94, then spent 24 years (1995-2019) with the Ragin’ Cajuns until his unexpected death that summer. He led UL to a fourth-place finish in the 2000 College World Series, in the school’s first and only berth.
Regional made 12 NCAA regionals and four super regionals, and the Cajuns ranked No. 1 for several weeks late in the 2014 season.
Duhon, an Opelousas native, was inducted in the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2003 and the National Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2018. He won three world championships (1986, 1987 and 1993) as a steer wrestler and qualified for the National Finals Rodeo eight times.
Jackson became the second LSU female athlete to win the Roy F. Kramer Southeastern Conference Female Athlete of the Year award (preceded only by basketball’s Seimone Augustus, 2006). She won 12 career All-America honors, including 11 first-team awards, and in 2010 was LSU’s first AAI Award winner as the nation’s top senior gymnast and became the first Tigers gymnast to win the Honda Award as the nation's best gymnast.
Sneed Newman was a four-time All-SEC pitcher from 1999-2002, and was the SEC Player of the Year in 2001 and SEC Pitcher of the Year as a senior, winning SEC tournament MVP honors in her final two seasons.
Sneed Newman's career record was 120-25 with an 0.89 ERA (all SEC records) while LSU went 230-45. She set SEC strikeout marks as a junior (410) and senior (478) and finished with 1,370 while firing a conference-record 55 shutouts, including 10 individual no-hitters.
Andolsek, a Thibodaux native, was 25 and emerging as one of the NFL’s best offensive linemen when he died in an offseason car accident in 1992. In his final NFL season, Andolsek helped the Detroit Lions win the NFC Central title and advanced to the 1991 NFC championship game before he was named an All-Pro by USA Today.
At LSU, Andolsek was a three-year starter and was named All-SEC, third-team All-American in 1986 and was later chosen as a member of LSU’s modern-day Team of the Century. He was a two-year team captain for the Tigers.
Duplechin, 68, owns three national coach of the year awards as he continues his 46th year of coaching and 43rd as head coach at Class 2A Episcopal after beginning his career under 2016 Hall of Fame inductee Pete Boudreaux at Catholic High in Baton Rouge.
The Mamou native has 14 state runner-up finishes along with his 63 titles, a total that ranks sixth nationally and two spots ahead of Boudreaux’s count.
The 25 straight boys cross country state crowns is second all-time, two back of the national record. Episcopal has won 33 of the last 35 2A boys XC championships and six times has been voted the top team in all classes.
Flynn won Olympic gold in the welterweight (147 pounds) division at the 1932 Los Angeles Games, defeating Erich Campe of Germany in the final. Flynn fought for Loyola’s Wolfpack in the early 1930s under New Orleans sports icon and Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame member Tad Gormley.
Evans will become the 18th former Saints standout, coach (Jim Mora) or administrator (Tom Benson, Jim Finks) inducted.
Duhon is the second rodeo competitor elected to the Hall, following Leesville’s T. Berry Porter in 2019.
The nine new competitive ballot inductees will raise the total of Hall of Fame members to 367 competitors honored since the first induction class — baseball’s Mel Ott, world champion boxer Tony Canzoneri and LSU football great Gaynell Tinsley — were enshrined in 1959 after their election a year earlier.