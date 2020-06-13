NOTICE
Events scheduled for June and July will not be posted in the calendar and will be considered postponed or canceled unless advised by organization/organizers about the status of each event.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures.
-The Honey Island Shooting Range on the Pearl River WMA reopened.
-The Island Road boat launch on the Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA (Terrebonne & Lafourche parishes) is closed to construct a new boat launch. All other launches open on this WMA.
-Public access prohibited on Whiskey and Raccoon islands (Isle Dernieres Barrier Islands Refuge) during bird-nesting season. Prohibited areas include exposed land areas, wetlands and interior waterways. Fishing from boats along the shore and wade fishing in surf allowed.
-All LDWF wildlife managements areas (including Elmer’s Island), refuges & shooting ranges are open. Public restrooms at those sites are closed. Visitors must practice social distancing and limit groups to no more than 10. You must have a valid state hunting, fishing or WMA stamp. All visitors must use self-clearing permits.
SUNDAY
LOUISIANA FREE FISHING DAY: No licenses needed in freshwater or coastal waters.
IFA KAYAK FISHING TOUR-LOUISIANA DIVISION: 3 p.m. weigh-in, Jean Lafitte Harbor, 4932 Kenal Road, Lafitte.
MONDAY-THURSDAY
GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Via Webinar. Website: gulfcouncil.org. COVID-19 impacts & possible management changes on council’s COVID-19 website “Comment Tool.” Committee/council agendas posted on website. Public 12:20-2:30 p.m. (CDT) Wednesday.
TUESDAY
TUESDAY NIGHT BASS TOURNAMENT: 6-9 p.m., Morrison Parkway public launch, False River, New Roads. Weekly through Sept. 26 “classic” (must fish 10 Tuesday to qualify). Call Billy Baggett (225) 718-5395.
CCA TOAST OF THE COAST 2.0: 8 p.m. Virtual fundraising banquet. Raffles & auction. Email Nolan Reynerson: nolan@ccalouisiana.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
BASSMASTER CENTRAL OPEN: Arkansas River, Muskogee, Oklahoma. Website: bassmaster.com.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event with COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: Summer-long CCA Louisiana saltwater fishing event. Tagged Redfish, Offshore, Inshore, Ladies & Children’s divisions in multiple species. Registration required. Must be CCA member. Website: ccastar.com.
CANCELED
JUNE 22—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: Independence Park Library, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
JUNE 28—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, Gonzales.
AUG. 20-23—GUEYDAN DUCK FESTIVAL: Gueydan. Website: duckfestival.org.
AROUND THE CORNER
JUNE 21—FATHER’S DAY
RESCHEDULED
JULY 10-12—LOWER KEYS COC DOLPHIN TOURNAMENT: Kiki’s Sandbar, 183 Barry Avenue, Little Torch Key. Open and Youth divisions. Fee $450/boat. Website: lowerkeyschamber.com/chamber-events/
SEPT. 16-19—DUCKS UNLIMITED 83rd NATIONAL CONVENTION: Hilton Bonnet Creek, Orlando, Florida. Website: ducks.org.
SEPT. 29-OCT. 1—NATIONAL COASTAL AND ESTUARINE VIRTUAL SUMMIT: Email: rae@estuaries.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational red snapper Fridays-through-Sundays seasons, lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack & gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
SHRIMP SEASONS: Open until further notice in all Louisiana “inside” waters and state outside waters from Caillou Boca to Freshwater Bayou Canal.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com