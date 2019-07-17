Note: The possibility of any event listed subject to cancellation or postponement in the aftermath of tropical weather.
THURSDAY
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
DUCKS UNLIMITED STATE CONVENTION: Courtyard by Marriott, 142 Library Drive, Houma. Registration: $100, $150 Couples. Includes 6-9 p.m., July 19 annual Road Kill Cookoff. Website: du.org.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat (two-angler boats; pay at store before launching). Weekly event through spring, summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
10th ANNUAL ST. THOMAS MORE CATHOLIC FISHING RODEO: Quintana Landing, Cypremort Point. 19 species categories in Youth, Offshore, Inshore & Spearfishing Divisions; five “calcutta” categories. Tickets $50, ages 15-younger $10. Sponsorships available. Weighstation open 2 p.m. Friday, closes 5 p.m. Saturday. Email Danny Broussard: danny.broussard@stmcougars.net. Registration website: stmcougars.net/fishing.
SATURDAY
HIGHWAY 1 SLAMBOREE KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: Topwater Marina, Leeville. Lafayette Kayak Fishing Club event. Open to public. Fee $35. Artificial tackle only. Heaviest combination of slot red, speckled trout, 12-inches minimum flounder, Leopard Red. Minimum top 5 payout. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
NATIONAL MOTH WEEK NATIONAL SHEETING: Through July 28, Allen Acres, 5070 La. 399, Pitkin. Moth/butterfly species counting/bioblitz. Authors David Lewis attending. Fauna/flora count will be registered in national registry. Call (337) 328-2252. Website: allenacresbandb.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
BPS SPORTS CLASSIC SEMINARS: Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs & Cabela's, Gonzales. Saturday, 12:30 p.m., exploring new rifle calibers; 1:30 p.m., Long-range shooting; 3:30 p.m., firearms storage/safety. Sunday, 12:30 p.m., long-range shooting; 3:30 p.m., firearms storage/safety.
MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Goodwood Library, Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225)892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
ONGOING
STAR/CCA-LOUISIANA: Summer-long rodeo in several coastal & offshore species. Coastal division for speckled trout & specially tagged redfish category. CCA membership required. Website: ccastar.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
JULY 25—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
JULY 25-27—International Grand Isle tarpon Rodeo, Sand Dollar Marina, Grand Isle.
JULY 27—NLFF MASTERS SERIES SEMINAR: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Red River National Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center, Bossier City. North Louisiana Fly Fishers event. Featured presenter: Dave Hughes. Fee $40, includes lunch. Preregistration required. Website: northlaflyfishers.org.
JULY 27—BUGGUIDE GATHERING: Allen Acres, 5070 La. 399, Pitkin. Moth/butterfly species counting/bioblitz. Authors Craig Marks & Linda Auld attending. Count will be registered in national registry. Call (337) 328-2252. Website: allenacresbandb.com.
JULY 28— SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: gserrett41@cox.net.
JULY 28—IFA KAYAK TOUR-LOUISIANA: Houma. Fee $75. Preregistration online & onsite prior to 6 p.m., July 27 captain's meeting. Last of 2 qualifying series events for IFA-Kayak National Championship. Website: ifakayakfishingtour.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper season Fridays through Sundays in state & federal waters and all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. The amberjack season is scheduled to reopen Aug. 1.
SPRING INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in all state inside waters (effective June 28), except the double-rig line in Breton and Chandeleur sounds, and open in state outside waters.
