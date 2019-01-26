MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Conference Room, Cabelas, Gonzales. Call Sydney Dobson (225) 892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
TUESDAY
MAJOR LEAGUE FISHING PRO BASS TOUR: Through Feb. 3, inaugural tournament, Lake Toho, Kissimmee, Florida. Kick-off to 2019 season. Next events: Feb. 12-17, Lake Conroe, Jasper, Texas; March 26-31, Falls Lake, Shearon Harris Reservoir and Jordan Lake, Raleigh, North Carolina. Website: MajorLeagueFishing.com.
THURSDAY
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
FRIDAY
FLY FISHING FILM TOUR: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Tickets $15, includes refreshments, door prizes. Limited seating. Short worldwide fly fishing films. Website: packpaddle.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
ATLANTA FLY FISHING SHOW: Infinite Energy Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth, Georgia. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Feb. 1; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Feb. 2. $10-$15. Website: flyfishingshow.com.
SATURDAY
VOLUNTEER DAY/DERELICT CRAB TRAP REMOVAL: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Plaquemines Parish, Civic Drive assembly location, Port Sulphur. Remove abandoned crab traps in Barataria Basin. Wet gear, gloves needed. Volunteer registration: lsu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5b94Jc8VFxyBsIl.
FLY TYING 101: 2-4 p.m., Orvis, Perkins Rowe, Baton Rouge. No fee. Hands-on fly-tying basics. Materials, tools provided. Registration required. Call (225) 757-7286.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times, other restrictions & state WMA season dates.
DUCKS: East Zone, Through Jan. 27, second split.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31, State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4, either-sex take allowed. Closed in State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6 still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS FIREARMS: Through Jan. 31, State Deer Area 5 & 9, still-hunt only, bucks only.
CANADA GEESE: Through Jan. 31, second split, statewide but closed in portions of Cameron and Vemilion parishes.
WOODCOCK: Through Jan. 31, statewide.
DUCKS/YOUTH ONLY: Feb. 2, East Waterfowl Zone.
GEESE: Through Feb. 10, second split, specklebelly, blue, snow & Ross’ species, statewide.
GEESE/CONSERVATION ORDER: Feb. 11-March 10, statewide. Limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide, second split.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15 (either sex), State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
SQUIRREL & RABBIT: Through Feb. 28, statewide private lands & selected wildlife management areas.
QUAIL: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
AROUND THE CORNER
FEB. 5—ACADIANA FLY RODDERS PROGRAM: 6:30 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church Hall, 415 Roselawn, Lafayette. Call Bob Tabbert (337) 781-3650.
FEB. 6—PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: 6 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly Street, Abita Springs. Call Corey Tohme (985) 624-9331. Website: pbasinflyfishers.blogspot.com.
FEB. 9—FLY-TYING CLASS: 9 a.m.-noon, Ascension Parish Library, 708 South Irma Boulevard, Gonzales. No fee. Learn to make basic bream, bass and saltwater flies and sac-a-lait jigs. Must bring materials. Call Darrel Crawford (225) 253-4127. Email: wimpflies@gmail.com.
FEB. 9—28th ED RIZZOLO FLY TYING FESTIVAL: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Bethany Christian Church, 3223 Westheimer, Houston, Texas. Seminars, 80 tiers. Special guest: Pat Cohen. Fee $5-$15. Call Chris Sumers (281) 392-5296. Website: texasflyfishers.org.
FEB. 9—FLY TYING 101: 2-4 p.m., Orvis, Perkins Rowe, Baton Rouge. No cost. Hands-on clinic covering basics of fly tying. Materials and tools provided. Registration required. Call (225) 757-7286.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack, red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters.
SHRIMP CLOSURE: All inshore areas closed except open waters (double-rig line) in Breton and Chandeleur Sounds. All state outside waters seaward of the Inside/Outside Shrimp Line remain open.
