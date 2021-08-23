Hamilton, Ohio eliminated Lafayette Little League, representing Louisiana, by an 8-2 margin in the Little League World Series Monday night in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Ohio state champions used a five-run fourth inning to break open a close game. JJ Vogel went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a home run for Ohio, which took advantage of seven walks, two wild pitches and a hit batsman.

In the bottom of the first, Louisiana evened the contest at 1-1. Landyn Craft led off the inning with a single and came around to score on an RBI groundout by Cooper Hawkins.

In the second inning, Sawyer Hawkins scored to bring Louisiana within 3-2. After reaching on a walk, Hawkins sprinted all the way from first base to cross home plate on a wild pitch.

Louisiana managed only three hits off Ohio pitchers Noah Davidson and Kaleb Harden, who each worked three innings. Isaac Boudreaux and Nick Brown each reached on a single with Brown adding a stolen base.

Craft made several key defensive plays from his shortstop position for the Lafayette Little League all-star team, which won three tournaments and 11 games this summer.