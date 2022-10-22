High School qualifier
MOSS BLUFF — Top 40 teams from the Oct. 15 Louisiana High School B.A.S.S. Nation Wast qualifying tournament held on the Calcasieu River with anglers, their schools/teams, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
Top 40: 1, Jackson Rogers-Caden Sellers, Denham Springs High (5) 12.39 pounds. 2, Kaden Holley-Caleb Pourciau, Brusly High (5) 8.49. 3, Ethan Glascock-Kade Taylor, Walker High (5) 8.1. 4, Derek Aucoin-Alex Landry, Assumption High (5) 7.96. 5, Alexander Blanchard-Noah Deshotel, Assumption High (5) 7.54.
6, Elijah Cruze-Malcolm Leger, Sam Houston High (5) 7.53. 7, Benjamin Jumonville-David Gummow, Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5) 7.36. 8, Kaden LeBlanc-Jacob Pourciau, Brusly High (5) 7.22. 9, Andrew Benoit-Colton Simmons, Port Barre High (5) 7.16. 10, Spencer Hebert-Colston Olivier, Teurlings Catholic (5) 7.11.
11, Kolby Leger-Nicholas Vitello, Sulphur High (5) 7.09. 12, Dylan Gorsulowsky-Kyce Daigle, Sulphur High (5) 7.07. 13, Colin Cosenza-Caleb Johnston, Many High (5) 7.04. 14, Lily Girouard-Gracie Thibodeaux, Teurlings Catholic (5) 7.02. 15, Kellen Katchur-Dakota Manual, Barbe High (5) 6.97.
16, Baylen Guy-Brandt Babineaux, Teurlings Catholic (5) 6.83. 17, Will Guidry-Tanner Meyer, Rayne High (5) 6.73. 18, Jase White-Carsen Adcock, Bossier Parish High (5) 6.71. 19, Rowdie Thacker-Hunter King, Live Oak High (5) 6.63. 20, Owen David-Gavin Davis, West Feliciana Bass (5) 6.5.
21, Bennett Fontenot-Sophie Lormand, Port Barre High (5) 6.44. 22, Matthew Bulliard-Will Godchaux, Teurlings Catholic (5) 6.42. 23, Owen Sanders-Canaan Lowrey, Silliman High (5) 6.38. 24, Connor Moulin-Kaitlyn Moulin, Central High (5) 6.34. 25, Christopher Kahrs-William Lounsberry, Barbe High (5) 6.33.
26, Hunter Hamilton-Noah Higgins, Parkview Baptist (5) 6.32. 27, Ridge Mabile-Charli Boudreaux, Assumption High (5) 6.28. 28, Mason Holbrook-Harrison Hudson, Sam Houston High (5) 6.07. 29, Carsen Dardeau-Jordan Clark, Sam Houston High (5) 5.96. 30, Jack Varnado-Dylan Johnson, Denham Springs High (5) 5.87.
31, Carter Lanclos-Bradon Courville, Sulphur High (5) 5.77. 32, Cullen Dickerson-Kanin Deal, South Beauregard High (5) 5.63. 32, Landon Watts-Josiah Shockley, Livingston Parish Bassmasters (5) 5.63. 34, Justin Blais-Shawn Pender, Glenmora High (5) 5.57. 35, Cade Walock-Brady Smith, Central High (5) 5.55.
36, (tie) Grant Brouillette-Charlie Boyles, St. Michael Catholic (5) & Katie Michel-Hannah Deshotel, Assumption High (5) 5.54. 38, Max Deroche-Thomas Istre, North Vermilion High (5) 5.53. 39, Hayden Corrent-Tanner Reed, Brusly High (5) 5.39. 40, Hagen Smith-Levi Morrow, South Beauregard High (5) 5.38.
Big Bass: 1, Rogers-Sellers, 6.12 pounds. 2, Aucoin-Landry, 2.5. 3, Benoit-Simmons, 2.44.
The S.T.A.R.
The final leaderboard from CCA-Louisiana’s 2022 Statewide Tournament & Anglers’ Rodeo with categories/divisions, anglers & weight of catch. Top anglers won boats, outboards, trailers & tackle packages. All entries in Kayak, Ladies-Only, Fly Fishing & Calcasieu Calcutta are speckled trout:
Tagged Redfish: Felton Dore, Chevrolet Silverado
Speckled Trout/East: 1, Dr. Bob Weiss 5.77 pounds. 2, Tony Bruce, 5.52. 3, Christian Nunez, 4.63. Southeast: 1, Ken Guidry, 5.82. 2, Nicholas Oufnac, 5.55. 3, Tim Fox, 5.48. Southwest: 1, Anthony Frederick, 5.0. 2, Trae Case, 4.8. 3, Grant Hardin 4.0. West: 1, Holden Ashworth, 7.15. 2, Jarrod Jessop, 6.54. 3, Daniel Prejean, 5.96.
Yellowfin Tuna: 1, Hunter Andras, 153.6. 2, Shelby Flowers, 106.6.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Gary Trahan, 14.05. 2, Eric Elias, 13.18. 3, Nicholas Kieff, 12.8.
Cobia: 1, Nicholas Begnaud, 65.4. 2, Eric Valenciano, 51.54. 3, Pierce Boffy, 50.45.
Red Snapper: 1, Bryan Touchet, 29.5. 2, Donald Romero Sr., 23.67. 3, Jackson Gautreaux, 23.6.
Kayak/East: 1, Deirdra Disher, 4.2. 2, Andrew Haase, 3.92. Southeast: 1, Daniel Rogers, 4.7. 2, Andrew Haase, 1.65. 3, Deidra Disher, 1.15. Southwest: 1, Olivia Cunningham, 3.25. 2, Scotty Broussard, 3.2 .3, Michael Godley, 2.75. West: 1, Candace Louviere, 4.66. 2, Josh Thibodeaux, 4.25
From the Banks: 1, John Liautaud, 5.35. 2, Don Davis, 3.5. 3, Andrew Haase, 1.2.
Sheepshead/East: 1, Jeffrey Truong, 8.3. 2, Matthew Nelson, 7.57. 3, Connor Schaefer, 7.45. West: 1, Jessica Fontenot, 6.82. 2, Dan Weaver, 5.33. 3, Chad Beach, 5.22.
Ladies Speckled Trout/East: 1, Colette de la Burde, 5.88. 2, Shireen Blanchard, 3.25. 3, Julie Denning, 3.04. West: 1, Angie Trahan, 5.38. 2, Mackenzie Olinger, 3.52. 3, Michelle Herard, 3.18.
Fly Fishing/East: 1, Charles Groom, 1.42. 2, Joseph Guercio, 1.25. West: 1, John Pitre, 2.03. 2, Norman Davidson Jr., 1.88. 3, Drake Mays, 1.21.
Calcasieu Calcutta: 1, Eric Schram, 5.3 2, Justin Fesco, 4.85. 3, Jared Foti, 3.42.
Youth/Speckled Trout, Flounder: East: Brett Ellender; Southeast: James Schroeder; Southwest: Ryan Schoeffler; West: Addie Andrepont.