WILLIAMSPORT, Penn - The Lafayette Little League all-star team continues its bid to become world champions when it faces South Dakota at 4 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Little League World Series.

Last Tuesday, Lafayette captured the Southwest Region crown with a come-from-behind 6-2 win over Texas West. The next day, the group arrived home for a brief stint before traveling to Williamsport.

"It was great to get back home for just a little bit," Lafayette coach Steven Menard said. "We spent a little time unpacking, doing laundry, and then we packed back up and headed off."

Menard said the players haven't had any contact with their parents in weeks as the team has strived to steer clean of any COVID-19 issues.

"While we were in the area, we rented three cabins at Cajun Palms," he said. "It was the middle of the week so there weren't many people there. We had a couple of nights of rest and relaxation. We're hitting on a month of no contact with the parents. It's just 13 guys and three coaches.

"They've never been away from their families for this length of time. Once we arrived in Williamsport, the kids were locked down in the Grove. There is no access to them. They're doing well for 12-year-olds. They're a bunch of great kids who are well-behaved."

In the first round, Lafayette will lock horns with Sioux Falls Little League, the Midwest Region runner-up. The South Dakota state champs went into their regional final undefeated but were upset by Nebraska.

Lafayette expects to face South Dakota left-hander Gavin Weir, who was 2-0 in the Midwest Region. Weir threw 11 perfect innings in the tournament with 30 strikeouts.

"He's pretty impressive," Menard said. "On tape, he looks great with a plus fastball. He's not a huge kid, but he looks very athletic."

Isaac Boudreaux led Lafayette in the Southwest Region with a .571 batting average. Eli Clark and Andrew Guidry each hit .500 with Cooper Hawkins (.444), Cole Schexnaider (.429). Nick Brown (.375) and Landyn Craft (.333) also wielding hot bats.

"We've seen pitchers like (Weir)," Menard said. "We're battle tested. At the state tournament, the aces from East Bank and South Lake Charles were as good as anybody we've seen.

"We've seen Dylan Regala from Texas West, who is an amazing pitcher. We're here to play the best. That's what we want. I've seen a kid out here bigger than Boudreaux, who is 6-foot."

Menard hasn't revealed his starting pitcher for Friday's game.

Brown went 2-0 in the Southwest Region, pitching 5.1 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts. Boudreaux (1-0) had a 1.33 ERA with 14 strikeouts in nine innings, while relievers Cole Schexnaider and Landyn Craft combined for 3.2 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

South Dakota, which has six players hitting at least .400, defeated Iowa (10-0), Missouri (7-0) and Nebraska (3-0) before getting upset in the championship game.