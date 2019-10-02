THURSDAY
LOUISIANA WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
QDMA SOUTH LOUISIANA BRANCH GUN BASH: 6 p.m., 4-H Mini Farm, AG Center Drive, LSU, Baton Rouge. Call Howard Nass (225) 247-1311.
SUP 101: 6-7 p.m., Wampold Park, University Lakes, Baton Rouge. Kayak/paddleboard instruction. Ages 12 and older. Fee $10-$12. Call BREC (225) 272-9200. Email: outdooradventure@brec.org. Website: webtrac.brec.org.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
SOUTHERN FLY FISHING FAIR: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily, Vada Sheid Convention Center, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Tickets $10 adults/$5 17-under daily. Workshops extra. Programs, fly tying, casting clinics. Southern Council of Fly Fishers International event. Website: ffisoc.org.
SATURDAY
TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
SUNDAY
PADDLE AWAY: 8-11 a.m., Highland Road Boat Launch, Baton Rouge. Fee $10-$12. Call BREC (225) 272-9200. Email: outdooradventure@brec.org. Website: webtrac.brec.org.
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY
FISH RELEASE MORTALITY SYMPOSIUM: 7:30 a.m. (CDT), Monday, Tradewinds Island Resort, St. Pete Beach, Florida. Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meetings/workshops. Open to public. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
TUESDAY
DOUBLE NICKEL BASS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m., East Pearl River Launch, U.S. 90 Bridge. Weekly event for anglers 55 and older. Singles tournament (two allowed in boat but keep catch separate). Fee $15. Call Joe Picone (985) 630-4170.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Deer/Archery season have either-sex take allowed except where specified & except when there is a bucks-only modern firearms period. Self-clearing permits required on all wildlife management areas. WMA hunting permit required for ages 18-59. Check 2019-2020 state hunting pamphlet for specific hunting regulations & zones.
DEER/YOUTH ONLY: Oct. 5-6, Salvador/Timken WMA. Also Oct. 12-13, 19-20, 26-27.
DEER/PHYSICALLY CHALLENGE HUNTERS ONLY: Oct. 5-6, statewide, private lands only.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Oct. 15 (bucks only) & Oct. 16-Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
DEER/YOUTH ONLY: Oct. 12-13, Bodcau & Boeuf WMAs.
DEER/YOUTH ONLY & HONORABLY DISCHARGED VETERANS: Oct. 12-18, State Deer Area 2. 17-and-younger hunters (hunter certificate required; adult/without weapon must accompany youth).
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Oct. 12-18, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DOVES: South Zone: Oct. 12-Nov. 17; North Zone, Oct. 12-Nov. 1 (second of three splits).
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4.
RABBIT/SQUIRREL: Oct. 5-Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
LICENSED HUNTING PRESERVES: Through April 30. Pen-raised birds only.
AROUND THE CORNER
OCT. 10—A WILD NIGHT: 5:30 p.m., Live Oak Arabians, 6300 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge. Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation fundraiser. Catered. Live/silent auctions. Benefits Youth Hunter Education Challenge, Louisiana Hunting & Fishing Day, statewide youth fishing programs, Louisiana Wetshop & whooping crane restoration. Call Missy Fox (225) 765-5100. Email: mfox@lawff.org. Website: lawff/org/wildnight.
OCT. 10—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Thursday night followed 10 days later by tournaments, sites TBD. Call Jim Breaux (225) 262-0929/(225) 772-3026.
OCT. 11-12—GRAND ISLE LADIES FISHING RODEO: Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle. Call (985) 787-2229. Email: gicdt985@gmail.com.
OCT. 12—GEAUX FISH CATFISH RODEO: 7:30-11:30 a.m., Burbank Soccer Complex Pond, Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge. Pond will be stocked with adult catfish. Prizes. Catfish must be taken home. Oct. 10 preregistration deadline website: brec.org/geauxfish. Call BREC (225) 272-9200.
OCT. 12—CAJUN CASTAWAY KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: Lake Prien Park, Lake Charles. Lafayette Kayak Fishing Club event. Open to public. Entry fee $25. Artificial lures only. Roadrunner format, any public launch in Cameron/Calcasieu parishes. Heaviest slam (slot red, speckled trout, flounder). Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
OCT. 12—PAC FLY TOURNAMENT: PAC Kayak Rentals, Pointe-aux-Chenes. Entry fee $25. Heaviest 2 redfish, 5 speckled trout catch. Website: packayakrentals.com.
OCT. 14—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Adult Education Building, Broadmoor United Methodist, Sharp Road at Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Call Gary Elbourne (225) 505-4997. Website: rsff.org.
OCT. 15—LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational (private anglers/state charterboats) red snapper Oct. 4-6; amberjack through Oct. 31; and, all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Gray triggerfish season in state and federal waters.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Open in all state inside waters.
