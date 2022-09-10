MONDAY
GULF COUNCIL CORAL, SHRIMP & SPINY LOBSTER ADVISORY PANELS MEETING: Noon-3 p.m., virtual via webinar. Wedsite: gulfcouncil.org.
RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
THURSDAY
EAST ASCENSION CHAPTER/DUCKS UNLIMITED BANQUET: 6 p.m., Trademart Building, Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 South St. Landry Avenue, Gonzales. Tickets $15-$75. Sponsorships available. Tickets website: louisianadu.com
FRIDAY
FRIENDS OF NRA/BAYOU TECHE BANQUET: 5 p.m., Community Center, 305 La. 83-West, Baldwin. Tickets $50-$75. Tables available. Call Sandra Verret (337) 256-2848. Website: friendsofnra.org/la/events
SATURDAY
NSCA MONTHLY SHOOT: 8 a.m., Covey Rise Gun Club, 58256 Covey Rise Drive, Husser. 100 Main, 50 Super Sport & 50 target 5-Stand. Fees $40-$70. Lunch included. Call (985) 747-0310. Email: office@coveyriselodge.com
ELMER’S ISLAND BEACH CLEAN-UP DAY: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Elmer’s Island, off La. 1 north of Grand Isle. Preregistration website: forms.gle/V7jzS3t53VQwYdfN9. Bring a bucket.
SQUIRREL HUNTING 101: 9 a.m.-noon, Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge. LDWF Wildlife Division seminar. No fee. Space limited. Registration requested. Call Travis Dufour (337) 735-8685/email: tdufour@wlf.la.gov.
NRA BASIC PISTOL/CONCEALED CARRY PERMIT COURSE: 9 a.m., High Point Shooting Grounds, Belle Chasse. Provided by The Carlton Group. Fee $110 (with $20 registration deposit applied to fee). Call John Carlton (504) 329-8667. Email: jcarlton.tcg@gmail.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
DEER/ARCHERY: Sept. 17-Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DOVES: First splits, South Zone: through Sept. 18; North Zone: through Sept. 25.
TEAL: Statewide, through Sept. 25. Also first split for rails & gallinules.
LOTTERY HUNTS
State Wildlife & Fisheries waterfowl hunts on Sherburne WMA (disabled, general & ages 10-17/youth hunts) and Bayou Pierre WMA (general & ages 10-17/youth hunts). Website-only application: louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. Deadline Sept. 30. Two $5 fees.
AROUND THE CORNER
SEPT. 21-23—GULF COUNCIL REEF FISH & SSS COMMITTEES MEETING: Noon-4 p.m., Sept. 21; 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 22; 8-11 a.m., Sept. 23, Council office, Suite 200, 4107 West Spruce Street, Tampa, Florida. Website: gulfcouncil.org
SEPT. 23-25—FALL WARMWATER FLY FISHING: Lake Concordia, Ferriday. A Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Call Emmitt Simmons (225) 335-4596. Email: elsimmons@cox.net
SEPT. 25—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Fridays-Sundays only), lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Greater amberjack, gray triggerfish & red grouper in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open.
LDWF UPDATES
- Closed: Pearl River WMA (St. Tammany Parish) closed (flooding); Wax Lake Outlet campground (Atchafalaya Delta WMA) through Oct. 31; Lake Concordia public boat (repairs); Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); and, Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish).
- Drawdowns: Under way on Lake Bruin. Lake Martin & Spring Bayou.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com