While folks to our north and east are bracing for a giant hurricane — and let's pay attention to the system in the Gulf of Mexico — duck hunters across Louisiana are getting ready for to sample an appetizer Saturday, the opening day of the special 16-day September teal season.
Before they head out, hunters need to have a state basic hunting license, federal and state waterfowl stamps (Louisiana lifetime license holders do not need the state stamp) and have Harvest Information Program (HIP) certification to be legal.
Then all that’s needed are teal, and without feeling what usually is the first mid-September cool front, teal could be a problem.
State Waterfowl Study leader Larry Reynolds took to the air Monday and Tuesday and battled early morning fog and day-long thunderstorms to fly some of the 27 lines to study early teal migration.
“I’m seeing a lot of great habitat but very few birds,” Reynolds reported late Tuesday. “The Southeast was spooky-quiet with very few mottled ducks, too, but we haven’t been able to get to the mouth of the (Mississippi) river due to weather.”
Monday’s flight to the Southwest was better: “We saw a couple of flocks in the fields near Gurydan, and a nice concentration north of I-10 between Welsh and Jennings, but those areas are off the survey area,” Reynolds said, adding, “(Waterfowl staff member) James Whitaker reported seeing a lot of bluewings on Unit 2 at Rockefeller (wildlife refuge) and our biologists reported good groups of teal from Grand Lake to Port Barre while they were trapping wood ducks for our banding effort.”
Louisiana hunters, like others across the country, are facing seasons with lower duck numbers. The U.S.Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2018 Breeding Count Survey showed that while respective bluewing and greenwing teal numbers are 27 percent and 42 percent above a 62-year average, greenwing numbers are down 16 percent and bluewings down 18 percent from the 2017 survey.
“I was expecting to see more teal,” Reynolds said. “But I’m not seeing them, at least not where we’ve flown thus far.”