Catholic High rodeo
FOURCHON—Results of the annual Catholic High Alumni Fishing Rodeo with divisions, categories, anglers/teams and weights in pounds”
ADULT DIVISION
Red Snapper: 1, Carter Fourrier, 20.16 pounds. 2, Bryan Day, 19.88. 3, Bryan Day, 19.44.
Cobia: 1, Eric Valenciano, 51.12. 2, Jimmy Leonard, 45.87. 3, Bryan Day, 36.53.
Bull Dolphin: 1, Trey Bradford, 6.81. 2, Cazes Jones, 5.1. 3, Nolan Fourrier, 3.59.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Reid Wilson, 9.54. 2, Christopher Jones, 9.30. 3, Andrew Landry, 9.29.
Blackfin Tuna: 1, Cazes Jones, 25.13. 2, Tyler Wilson, 22.76. 3, Trey Bradford, 22.30.
Redfish: 1, Christopher McElveen, 8.24. 2, McElveen, 7.06. 3, Zach Corbin, 6.67.
Speckled Trout: 1, Chuck Partin, 5.43. 2, Michael Pitre, 4.33. 3, Ed Sexton, 3.93.
Flounder: 1, Ross Bruce, 2.55. 2, Charlotte B. Balfour, 2.25. 3, Tony Bruce, 1.72.
Grouper: 1, Bryan Day, 31.45. 2, Calla Graves, 22.81. 3, Trey Bradford, 18.08.
Sheepshead:1, Ross Bruce, 4.58. 2, Bruce, 4.16. 3, Ed Sexton, 4.0.
Yellowfin Tuna: 1, Grayson Boudreaux, 53.35. 2, Boudreaux, 52.85. 3, Dustin DeBenedetto, 51.18.
YOUTH DIVISION
Speckled Trout: 1, Trey Ourso, 3.54. 2, Ourso, 2.95. 3, Walker Bilbo, 1.69.
Red Snapper: 1, Cameron Bilbo, 14.68. 2, Bilbo, 12.66. 3, Bilbo, 11.88.
CALCUTTA DIVISION
Graves Red Snapper '90 Challenge ($100/$50): 1, Bryan Day, 91.91. 2, Carter Fourrier, 88.84. 3, Coco/Bacas, 75.5.
Meek Inshore Grand Slam($100): Christopher Landry, 10.16.
Offshore Grand Slam ($50/$100): 1, Chet Boudreaux, 53.87. 2, Lawrence Steele, 51.18. 3, Bryan Day, 42.58.
3 Redfish Stringer ($50/$100): Michael McElveen, 21.47.
5 Trout Stringer ($50/$100): Ed Sexton, 17.33.
Brother Martin Rodeo
NEW ORLEANS—Final leaderboard from the annual Brother Martin High Fishing Rodeo with categories, the top three anglers/teams and weights in pounds:
Speckled Trout: 1. Finatic 4.45. 2, Finatic 4.4. 3, Finatic 3.85.
Redfish: 1, Tangi, 27.75. 2, Finatic, 25.2. 3, Phinns & Pheathers, 23.4.
Sheepshead: 1, Hook, Line, & Sinker, 5.8. 2, Neaux Limits, 5.7. 3, Neaux Limits 4.05.
Flounder: 1, Neaux Limits, 3.45. 2, Epic, 1.55. 3, YAMP, 1.5.
Gar: 1, Sam McCarroll, 38.55.
Bass: 1, No Slack Crew, 1.2. 2, No Slack Crew, .9. 3, Neaux Limits, .75.
Black Drum: 1, Speed, 32.45. 2, Hook, Line & Sinker, 29.5. 3, Ryan Linn, 25.25.
Red Snapper: 1, Hall Pass, 24.3. 2, SNAFU, 20.15. 3, SNAFU 19.1.
Most Spots/Redfish: 1,Serious, 20 spots. 2, Kennedy & Plaisance, 8. 3, Phinns & Pheathers, 7.
Largest 2 Redfish (less than 27 inches): 1,Scales & Ales, 16.75. 2, Kennedy & Plaisance 16.4. 3, Sam McCarroll, 15.45.
Largest 5-Trout Stringer: 1, Finatic, 20.25. 2, Scott Hahn, 16.9. 3, Serious, 14.65.
Smallest Legal 5-Trout Stringer: 1, Scales & Ales, 3.35. 2, Phinns & Pheathers, 5.05. 3, Huling. 5.6.
Largest Fish/Student: Ryan Linn, 25.25 (drum).
Largest Fish/Father & Daughter: 1, Phinns & Pheathers, 20.5 (red snapper). 2, SNAFU, 20.15. 3, SNAFU 19.1.
Largest Fish (non-Gar): 1, Speed 32.45 (drum). 2, Hook, Line & Sinker 29.5. 3, Tangi 27.75.
Bassmaster Elite
COUNCE, Tenn.–June 5 final top 10 from the four-day Whataburger Bassmaster Elite held on Pickwick Lake with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed are Louisiana anglers, big-bass daily/overall winners & contingency money winners. Only the top 47 in the 94-angler field moved to the third round, and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 5: 1, Brandon Lester, Fayetteville, Tennessee (20) 86 pounds, 1 ounce, $100,000. 2, Cody Huff, Ava, Missouri (20) 80-5, $35,000. 3, Chris Zaldain, Fort Worth, Texas (20) 77-15, $30,000. 4, Jacob Foutz, Charleston, Tennessee (20) 77-3, $25,000. 5, John Cox, Debary, Florida (20) 70-0, $20,000.
Louisiana anglers: 18, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (15) 49-5, $10,000. 20, Darold Gleason, Many (15) 48-1, $10,000. 40, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (15) 40-6, $10,000. 47, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (13) 34-3, $10,000. 91, Derek Hudnall, Denham Springs (2) 5-8.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Overall, Rivet, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, $1,000. Day 1, Lester, 6-9, $1,000. Day 2, Rivet, 7-15, $1,000. Day 3, Lester, 6-13, $1,000. Day 4, Zaldain, 6-1, $1,000.
VMC Monster Bag: Lester, 22-14, $2,000.