MONDAY
CANEY CREEK RESERVOIR PUBLIC MEETING: 7 p.m., Jimmie Davis State Park, 1209 State Park Rd., Chatham. Email Jeff Sibley: jsibley@wlf.la.gov
MONDAY-THURSDAY
GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Virtual only. Webinar available. Public comment, 2:15-5:30 p.m., Jan. 26 (registration required). Website: gulfcouncil.org. Email: gulfcouncil@gulfcouncil.org
HUNTING SEASONS
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Jan. 23, State Deer Area 2.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 23, State Deer Areas 1 & 4 still-hunt only; State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs; State Deer Areas 5 & 9, with/without dogs, bucks only.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Jan. 24-31, still-hunt only, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6, either sex; Deer Areas 5 & 9, bucks only.
DUCKS, COOTS, MERGANSERS: East & West zones, through Jan. 30.
GEESE: East Zone, through Jan. 30, second split, includes blue, snow & Ross', specklebellies & Canadas.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4; through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9. Either-sex take allowed except bucks-only firearms season. Closed in State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
WOODCOCK: Through Jan. 31, statewide.
CONSERVATION ORDER/GEESE: East Zone, Jan. 31-March 6. Take limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese.
DUCKS, COOTS, MERGANSERS: Feb. 5, East Zone, special youth-only and veterans-only hunt.
GEESE: West Zone, through Feb. 6, third split, take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
QUAIL/RABBITS/SNIPE/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28.
AROUND THE CORNER
FEB. 2-4—PRESCRIBED BURNING WORKSHOP: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily, Hammond Research Station, 21549 Old Covington Highway, Hammond. LSU AgCenter program. Limited to 20 participants. Fee $110/$160 after Feb. 1. Email Whitney Wallace: wwallace@agcenter.lsu.edu
FEB. 3—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
FEB. 3—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church gym, Denham Springs. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FEB. 4-5—ATLANTA FLY FISHING SHOW: 9 a.m. daily, Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Pky., Duluth, Georgia. Fees for classes. Fly Fishing Film Festival, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Website: flyfishingshow.com/atlanta/
FEB. 5—FISHING FOR TUCKER: Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Two-angler team bass tournament. Fee $100. Benefits Tucker Townsend with Mitochondrial Disorder. No boats south of U.S. 90. Atchafalaya/Verret basins. Sponsored by Ascension Area Anglers. Call Ryan Lavigne (225) 921-9332. Website: fishingfortucker.com.
FEB. 5—LA. HIGH SCHOOL/JUNIOR QUALIFIER/WEST DIVISION: Cypress Bend Park, Toledo Bend. Call Tommy Abbott (504) 722-6638. Website: louisianahighschoolbassnation.com
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including red grouper, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore waters closed except waters open at double-rig in east of the Mississippi River & Breton/Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, gag grouper, gray triggerfish & greater amberjack. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed.
LDWF UPDATES
Closed: fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA; three other Island Road piers & boat launch open); the Hope Canal Road/boat launch (Maurepas Swamp WMA); a section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha (Thistlethwaite WMA); Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish); and, the Woodworth Shooting Range (Rapides Parish).
Hunter Education classes. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com