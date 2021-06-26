MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: Via Zoom. Website: rsff.org.
WEDNESDAY
LA. ARTIFICIAL REEF COUNCIL MEETING: 1:30 p.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
LOUISIANA WMA ALLIGATOR LOTTERY DEADLINE: Tags for take of alligators on 19 state wildlife management areas, 28 public lakes & one Corp of Engineers property to take place Aug. 25-Oct. 30. $5 application fee. $2 transaction fee. Website: la-web.s3licensing.com/
THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
72ND GOLDEN MEADOW-FOURCHON TARPON RODEO: Moran’s Marina, Fourchon. Open & Children’s divisions. Tickets $35. Weigh-in Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Children’s Division & 1-5 p.m. Open Division. King of the Catch cookie contest, Friday. Website: fourchontarpon.com
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through September. COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
RESCHEULED
17th CUT OFF FISHING CLUB RODEO: Originally set June 17-19 postponed due to tropical storm. Rescheduled Aug. 6-7, Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle. Call Roy Dubois (985) 693-7184/(985) 258-5110 or Lon Griffin (985) 278-2706. Website: cutofffishingclub.com.
29th BLUE JAY FISHING RODEO: Postponed from June 20 to July 17 due to tropical storm. Jesuit High registration website: one.bidpal.net/bluejayfishingrodeo. Call Mike McMahon (504) 650-1700.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Friday-through-Sunday seasons), several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: A portion of Inshore Shrimp Zone 1, the Biloxi March area, will close at sunset June 28. All other state inside & outside waters open.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack & gray triggerfish; commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone; commercial king mackerel season will close at 12:01 a.m. June 28 in the Gulf of Mexico’s Northern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
LDWF UPDATES
-The two skeet & trap ranges at Sherburne Shooting Range Complex on the Sherburne WMA will be closed for renovations on alternating days beginning Monday, and the rifle and pistol ranges will be closed beginning July 5 until projects are completed.
-Daily free shuttles to and from the Elmer’s Island beaches toward Caminada Pass from the parking area off La. 1 operate from sunrise to sunset through Labor Day.
-The Honey Island Shooting Range at the Pearl River WMA is closed for repairs.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT AND ANGLERS’ RODEO: Through Sept. 6. CCA Louisiana saltwater rodeo with divisions & numerous categories. Must be CCA member. Website: ccalouisiana.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
JULY 8—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.