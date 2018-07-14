Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Inland Fisheries Section biologists and managers have scheduled a drawdown for Henderson Lake beginning in August.
The plan is to open the control structure to lower water levels 2-4 inches a day until the lake is three feet below pool stage, which means the “flats” north and south of the Interstate 10 bridge will be exposed to air and sunlight.
Henderson Lake will not be closed to fishing, but state managers ask boaters and fishermen to practice caution in boat lanes.
The move is to combat the spread of newly discovered giant salvinia along with ever-present water hyacinth and hydrilla.
LDWF managers expect to close the water control structure Nov. 1 to allow the lake to return to pool stage.
AAA Open Bass
Ascension Area Anglers will hold its annual Open Team Bass tournament Aug. 18 from Doiron’s Landing. Entry fee is $100 per team.
AAA uses this event to raise money to help offset expenses for the Louisiana’s three qualifiers for the BASS Nation Champion. There’s $1,000 for the winners based on a 50-boat field, and it goes to $2,000 for 100 entered teams with $500 for the big-bass winners.
Rules and contact information is on AAA’s website: ascensionareaanglers.com.