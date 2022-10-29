Jr. Southwest Bassmasters
MANY — Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters’ two-day tournament held on Toldeo Bend with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total catch weight in pounds and heaviest bass in each group:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Grayson Bonfils, Baton Rouge (5) 14.23 pounds. 2, Destin Morales, French Settlement (7) 13.07. 3, Bailey Doiron, Bourg (1) 1.37. Big Bass: Bonfils, 4.08 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Hayden Rau, Livingston (5) 13.63. 2, Jack Varnado, Denham Springs (5) 12.6. 3, Blake LeRay, Brusly (6) 11.8. Big Bass: Rau, 4.65.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Brantley Broussard, St. Francisville (2) 9.24. 2, Ryder Owens, Denham Springs (2) 4.21. 3, Lane LeRay, Brusly (1) 1.52. Big Bass: Broussard, 7.49.
Adult Division: 1, James Bonfils, Baton Rouge (5) 14.23. 2, Stephanie Rau, Livingston (5) 13.63. 3, Deric Morales, French Settlement (7) 13.07. Big Bass: Justin Henderson, Albany, 3.02.
BASS Central Open
JASPER, Texas—Top 5 anglers in Boater and Nonboater division (188 per division) from the three-day St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open held on Sam Rayburn Reservoir with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit in Boater; 3-bass daily limit in Nonboater), total catch weight and winnings and angler with the heaviest bass. Also top 100 Louisiana anglers in each division. Only the top 10 advanced to the final round in Boater Division:
BOATER DIVISION
Top 5: 1, Keith Combs, Huntington, Texas (15) 46 pounds, 5 ounces, $43,867. 2, Logan Latuso, Gonzales (12) 44-8, $22,057. 3, Kyle Norsetter, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin (15) 43-11, $15,040. 4, Tristan McCormick, Burns, Tennessee (15) 43-3, $12,533. 5, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (14) 39-14, $11,404.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Latuso, 9 pounds, 13 ounces, $750.
Other Louisiana anglers: 27, Clark Reehm, Elm Groove (10) 25-1, $2,883. 32, Nick LeBrun, Bossier City (10) 24-5, $2,883. 47, B.J. Usie, Bourg (9) 20-15. 49, Richard Ballard, Sulphur (10) 20-12. 50, Gary Caruso, Baton Rouge (8) 20-11.
51, Jim Dillard, West Monroe (10) 20-8. 54, Darold Gleason, Many (10) 19-10. 66, Jason Pittman, Covington (8) 17-13. 68, Kylie Sparks, Denham Springs (8) 17-12. 78, Connor Rushing, Zachary (6) 15-14.
84, Blake Sylvester, Plaquemine (6) 14-9. 88, Jacob Ormond, Sterlington (6) 14-4. 89, William McNutt II, Benton (6) 14-4. 90, Doug Guins, Lake Charles (6) 14-2. 93, Christopher Thornton, Morgan City (8) 13-7. 100, Justin Hymel, Norco (5) 12-4.
NONBOATER DIVISION
Top 5: 1, Rondell Joseph, Manvel, Texas (5) 13-12, $20,853. 2, Jordan Lane, Conroe, Texas 6 13-9, $4,907. 3, Ross Bryant, Alexandria (4) 13-3, $3,680. 4, Chuck Halbert Jr., Lexa, Arkansas (5) 13-3, $2,760. 5, Chris Black, Fort Worth, Texas (5) 13-0, $2,576.
Other Louisiana anglers: 12, Cedric Jackson, Sicily Island (4) 11-6, $1,595. 16, Jason Campbell, Berwick (4) 10-12, $981. 18, Craig Danna, West Monroe (4) 10-7, $920. 22, Curtis King, Plaquemine (5) 9-11, $859. 23, Jason Fontenot, Lake Charles (5) 9-10, $859. 27, Blake Alford, West Monroe (4) 8-14, $736.
31, Nicholas Ezernack, Many (4) 8-9, $675. 33, Joe Stokes, Kentwood (4) 8-6, $675. 34, Skip Rayborn, Hammond (4) 8-4, $675. 64, Terry Morris, Spearsville (2) 6-1. 65 (tie), Granger Samaha, Denham Springs (3) & Larry Beauboeuf, Bossier City (3) 5-14.
74, Grant Bourque, Prairieville (3) 5-8. 75, Kerry Cooley, Deridder (2) 5-7. 78, Drew Felder, Denham Springs (1) 5-3. 87, Kevin Booty, Many (2) 4-2. 90, Hunter Neuville, New Iberia (2) 4-0. 92, Todd Robertson, Youngsville (1) 3-13.