MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
MONDAY-THURSDAY
GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Omni Hotel, Corpus Christi, Texas. Webinar available. Top agenda items: Monday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Reef Fish, Data Collection & Coral committees; Tuesday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Reef Fish Committee; Wednesday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Migratory Species, Sustainable Fisheries, wind energy report, full council & 1:30-5 p.m. public comment; Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., full council, final action on modifying red snapper catch limits. Website: gulfcouncil.org
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through Sept. 9. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
NRA BASIC PISTOL/CONCEALED CARRY PERMIT COURSE: 9 a.m., High Point Shooting Grounds, Belle Chasse. Provided by The Carlton Group. Fee $110 (with $20 registration deposit applied to fee). Call John Carlton (504) 329-8667. Email: jcarlton.tcg@gmail.com.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: CCA summer-long fishing contest through Sept. 5. Website: ccalouisiana.com
HUNTING SEASONS
DOVES: First splits, South Zone: Sept. 3-18; North Zone: Sept. 3-25.
AROUND THE CORNER
AUG. 28—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Also Sept. 25, Oct. 23 & Nov. 27. Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
SEPT. 1—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
SEPT. 5—LABOR DAY
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Fridays-Sundays only), lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including gag, red grouper, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Greater amberjack & gray triggerfish. Note: red grouper season closes 12:01 a.m., Aug. 30, state & federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open in three zones & Aug. 15 in two other areas. Map outlines: wlf.louisiana.gov “shrimp seasons”
LDWF UPDATES
Lake Concordia public boat ramp closed for repairs.
Drawdowns: Sept. 1, Lake Bruin; Sept. 6, Lake Martin (1-2 inches/day) & Spring Bayou (1-3 inches/day) on Spring Bayou (Avoyelles Parish).
Closed: Atchafalaya Delta WMA Wax Lake Outlet campground; Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); and, Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish).
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com