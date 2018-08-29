Ride the Bull
GRAND ISLE—Saturday’s top 10 from the ???-angler 9th-annual Ride the Bull Extreme Kayak tournament with anglers and the weight of their “bull” redfish in pounds. Also the top anglers in Ladies and Youth divisions:
Top10: 1, Ricky Smith, 33.3 pounds. 2, Dustin Adams, 31.74. 3, Gant Gautreaux, 29.9. 4, Shawn Rogers, 29.44. 5, Brad Valtierra, 28.7.
6, Ben Schuler, 28.46. 7, Mark Smith, 27.9. 8, Bentley Hill, 27.78. 9, Basile Speziale, 27.68. 10, David Williamson, 26.82.
Ladies Division: 1, Brenda Boggs, 26.78. 2, Tiffany Bealer, 19.52. 3, Clara Bergeron, 18.84. 4, Sara “DD” Breaux, 18.06. 5, Susan Glatt, 17.8.
Youth Division: 1, Ben Schuler, 28.46. 2, Austin Ganaway, 23.02. 3, Tanner Miller, 19.7. 4, Ben Chabert, 19.6. 5, Christian Williamson, 19.1.
Bassmaster Elite
WADDINGTON, N.Y.–Sunday's final top 12 from the four-day HUK Bassmaster Elite series tournament held on the St. Lawrence River with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed is the big-bass winner, Louisiana anglers and bonus money winners. Only the top 50 in the 107-angler field moved to Saturday's third round, and only the top 12 advanced to Sunday’s final day. Also the top 10 and Louisiana anglers in the Angler of the Year standings with one tournament remaining:
Top 12: 1, Josh Bertrand, San Tan Valley, Arizona (20) 95 pounds, 3 ounces, $100,000. 2, Justin Lucas, Guntersville, Alabama (20) 94-6, $26,000. 3, Brandon Lester, Fayetteville, Tennessee (20) 94-1, $20,000. 4, David Walker, Sevierville, Tennessee (20) 92-11, $15,000. 5, Mike McClelland, Bentonville, Arkansas (20) 90-1, $15,000. 6, Rick Morris, Lake Gaston, Virginia (20) 89-6, $13,500.
7, Brandon Palaniuk, Hayden, Idaho (20) 89-2, $13,000. 8, Keith Combs, Huntington, Texas (20) 88-10, $12,500. 9, Bobby Lane Jr., Lakeland, Florida (20) 86-8, $12,000. 10, Seth Feider, Bloomington, Minnesota (20) 86-5, $11,500. 11, James Elam, Tulsa, Oklahoma (20) 85-7, $11,000. 12, Mark Daniels Jr., Tuskegee, Alabama (20) 82-5, $10,500.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Brett Hite, Phoenix, Arizona, 6-12, $1,500.
Louisiana anglers: 16, Tyler Carriere, Youngsville (15) 64-14, $10,000. 37, Gerald Spohrer, Gonzales (15) 58-5, $10,000. 58, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (10) 37-9. 80, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (10) 33-11. 84, Cliff Crochet, Pierre Part (10) 33-7. 98, Robbie Latuso, Gonzales (10) 28-2.
Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year leader: Lucas, $1,000. Toyota Bonus Bucks Award: Bertrand, $3,000; Lucas, $2,000. Power-Pole Captain’s Cash: McClelland, $1,000.
Angler of the Year
Top 10: 1, Lucas, 716 points. 2, Bertrand, 707. 3, Bradley Roy, 657. 4, Ott DeFoe, 634. 5, Brent Chapman, 632. 6, Jacob Powroznik, 623. 7, Aaron Martens, 619. 8, Dean Rojas, 608. 9, Lane Jr., 607. 10, Palaniuk, 592.
Louisiana anglers: 19, Spohrer, 565. 42, Hackney, 497. 65, Sumrall, 430. 77, Crochet, 389. 88, Latuso, 347. 90, Carriere, 341.