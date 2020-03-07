MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Adult Education Building, Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Gary Elbourne (225) 752-0073. Website: rsff.org.
WEDNESDAY
LOUISIANA FISHERIES FORWARD SUMMIT: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. commercial fishing and seafood event. Free/open to public. Registration website: bit.ly/38IEeJc.
THURSDAY
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
LOUISIANA SPORTSMAN SHOW & FESTIVAL: Noon-7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Lamar Dixon Expo Center, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. Admission fee charged, free parking. Boat, tackle, hunting, ATV, vendors, Big Buck & Splash Dogs contests. Website: louisianasportsmanshow.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
FFI GULF COAST SWEETWATER CLASSIC: Percy Quin State Park, McComb, Mississippi. Free (tournament fee $40). Fly tying, casting clinics, seminars, exhibitors, raffles. CPR boat, kayak & bank fishing tournament. Fly Fishers International Gulf Coast Council event. Website: gulfcoastcouncilffi.org. Call Glen Cormier (318) 793-5855.
SATURDAY
NOMINATIONS DEADLINE/LA. WILDLIFE FEDERATION'S CONSERVATION ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS: Professional, Volunteer, Business, Educator, Elected Official, Communications, Organization, Youth & Youth Organization categories. LWF’s website: lawildlifefed.org. Call LWF (225) 344-6707. Email: lwf@lawildilfed.org.
CAERNARVON BASS TRAIL: Safe daylight, Delacroix Corporation launch, Caernarvon. Pick-your-partner. Fee $150/team, $20 membership, $10 option big-bass kitty. Second of five, one-day points tournament to qualify to two-day championship. Call Terry Jones (985) 255-2136. Email: terry.jones@sunbeltsupply.com.
FLY-TYING CLASS: 9 a.m.-noon, Ascension Parish Library, 708 South Irma Blvd., Gonzales. No fee. Learn to make basic bream & bass flies. Must bring materials. Call Darrel Crawford (225) 253-4127. Email: wimpflies@gmail.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
GEESE/CONSERVATION ORDER: Through March 9, statewide. Limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
LICENSED HUNTING PRESERVES: Through April 30. Pen-raised birds only.
ONGOING
DERELICT CRAB TRAP COLLECTION: Through March 15, Pontchartrain Basin-Lake Borgne & the Terrebonne Basin between Bayou Pointe-aux-Chenes and Bayou Terrebonne. Volunteers requested. Call Peyton Cagle (337) 491-2575. Email: pcagle@wlf.la.gov.
AROUND THE CORNER
MARCH 15–40th ANNUAL POINTE COUPEE KIWANIS OPEN FISHING TOURNAMENT: Safe daylight, Morrison Parkway Public Launch, New Roads. Pick-your-partner bass tournament. Fee $150 ($175 tournament day). $2,000 first-place, $500 big bass. Benefits PCK’s False River projects. Call Kenneth St. Romain (225) 718-1319.
MARCH 17—LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 East Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
MARCH 19—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
MARCH 19—ACADIANA FLY RODDERS PROGRAM: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 East Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: acadianaflyrodders.org.
MARCH 20—CCA SPORTING CLAYS CLASSIC: Day long, Covey Rise, Husser. Morning & afternoon flights. Call Nolan Reynerson (225) 952-9200. Email: nolan@ccalouisiana.com or Pierre Villere: pvillere@allenvillere.com.
MARCH 21—AQUATIC VOLUNTEER INSTRUCTOR WORKSHOP: 8-hour instruction, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Classroom/hands-on instruction in basic fishing skills, fish identification, fisheries management, invasive species, casting & safety. No fee. $25 refundable registration required. Lunch provided. Registration website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/aquatic-vip.
MARCH 21—18th LOUISIANA SPORTING CLAYS CLASSIC: Covey Rise, Husser. Benefits the Chartwell Center’s work with autistic children & adults in New Orleans metro area. Call Lisa McCaffety-Scott (512) 750-3650. Email: lisa@mccaffetyscott.com.
MARCH 21-22—TEXAS FLY FISHING & BREW FESTIVAL: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Plano Center, Plano, Texas. Tickets $20 adults, under 17 free. Exhibitors, seminars, casting clinics, fly tying. Guest speakers: Ed Jaworoski, Dave Whitlock, Blaine Chocklett, Jason Randall. Website: txflyfishingfestival.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational gray triggerfish, lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath, Nassau & gag groupers in state/federal waters. Gag grouper closed in federal waters through May 31.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & greater amberjack seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in state outside waters between Caillou Boca and Freshwater Bayou & closed in all state inside waters except Breton & Chandeleur sounds.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com