Lafayette recreation kicking off adult flag football registration
The Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department is having an adult flag football organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 at Girard Park.
The team registration period is between Thursday, Aug. 1 and Friday, Aug. 30 The cost to enter a team is $400. Registration packets will be available beginning on Aug. 1 and can be picked up at the Girard Park Administrative Office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Hernandez enjoys big four-win night at Evangeline Downs
Before the storm hit the Acadiana area, resulting in the cancellation of Saturday's card at Evangeline Downs in Opelousas, one of the track's top riders enjoyed a night to remember.
Colby Hernandez won four of the card's nine races, including an impressive stakes score aboard Is Too in the $50,000 Opelousas Stakes.
The race had originally been scheduled for one mile on the turf, but rain throughout the week forced it to be transferred to the main track. Is Too finished the mile in 1:39.67 over the fast track.
Is Too was sent off at odds of 2-1 and paid $6 to win, $3 to place and $2.80 to show. Mariah’s Galaxy returned $3.80 to place and $3 to show, while Roussalka paid $4.40 to show.