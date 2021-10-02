Lauren Taylor, left, made her dad, Porter, proud during the recently concluded special 16-day September teal season on a hunt east of Alexandria. 'She more than held her own with the men in the blind,' Porter Taylor said. Like most teal hunters, the four hunters and their guide found enough birds to make a successful hunt — they were two birds shy of a limit — but had to take their birds from scattered flights of bluewing teal. 'It was a great birthday present for her,' dad Porter said, adding his St. Joseph Academy freshman daughter 'is a fully committed hunter now.'