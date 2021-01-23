Kinley, Ryan Lambert's 4-year-old black Labrador retriever, had a busy day last Sunday bringing in a limit of ducks in the closing days of the state's Coastal Zone season. Lambert is the top man at Cajun Fishing Adventures and said he went into the 60-day duck season with little expectation of a good season, mostly because of summer's storms that raked Louisiana's coastal marshes. Nearing the end of the season, and with productive hunts like this, which included a bonus of canvasbacks showing up this month, he described the season as 'good, real good.' Hunters in the state's southwestern parishes sang a different tune mostly because a progression of hurricanes that destroyed the habitat in their marshes.