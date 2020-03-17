Amid coronavirus concerns, Lafayette Consolidated Government mayor-president Josh Guillory announced Monday that public golf courses in Lafayette Parish — The Wetlands, Les Vieux Chenes and Hebert Municipal — are closed until further notice.
"We closed all the public aspects of the Lafayette Consolidated Government," LCG chief communications officer Jamie Angelle said.
"Included in that, we're restricting access to golf courses. Our goal is to keep the public safe, as well as employees. If you have the general public flowing through and leave the courses open, then we would need to impose stringent measures in regard to keeping the facilities and equipment clean."
Angelle said it would be difficult to impose restrictions that would ensure safety while keeping the courses open.
"At this point, it would be too much," he said.
With some coronavirus-based governmental restrictions in place for at least the next 30 days, Angelle said the LCG will take a wait-and-see approach with golf courses.
"We don't want to give a specific time frame under further notice," he said. "If things get better sooner rather than later, we will consider re-opening sooner."
Some local private courses were still open Tuesday.
"You would have to check with each of those courses," Angelle said. "They're under no directive with the state government, but we did get notice that some of the clubs still have their tennis courts open.
"If they have a health club aspect, it's possible that they might have to close that. We're always looking out for the best interests of the community, and we appreciate and hope everyone understands why this is happening."
Kenley Jones, manager at Cane Row Golf & Turf Club in New Iberia, said the course is open "with precautions."
Jones deferred any additional questions to the club's owner, who Jones said is out of town until Friday.
A spokesperson at Oakbourne Country Club on Simcoe Street said the club was open but that a board meeting to address the situation would be held later Tuesday.
The Farm d’Allie, a privately owned course open to the public in Carencro, remains open for now.
The golf portion to Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club remains open.