Thad Bellow receives the annual Todd Roberts Achievement Award from Department of Wildlife and Fisheries secretary Jack Montoucet, left, along with LDWF Educator supervisor Brad Jackson, center, and Hunter Education Program manager Eric Shanks during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries monthly meeting in Baton Rouge. An Ascension Parish outdoorsman, Bellow has taught the Hunter Education Course to thousands in and around his home parish and is involved in the 4-H shooting sports programs.