MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Joe Herring Room, Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Gary Elbourne (225) 505-4997. Website: rsff.org.
TUESDAY
LOUISIANA OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., St. Bernard Port Harbor and Terminal, 100 Port Blvd., Chalmette.
THURSDAY
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat (two-angler boats; pay at store before launching). Weekly event through spring, summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
13th ITALIAN AMERICAN FISHING RODEO: Hopedale Marina, Hopedale. Scales open 4-6 p.m. May 17; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 18. Entry fee $40. Three places in Adult Division speckled trout, flounder, drum, redfish under 27 inches, sheepshead, bass & white trout (first place only) and first place in Children’s Division speckled trout, sheepshead, drum, redfish under 27 inches & redfish with most spots; 50/50 five speckled trout stringer ($50 entry). Benefits Children’s Hospital. Website: italianamericanfishingrodeo.com.
SPRING CATCH-N-EAT FLY FISHING TRIP: Louisiana marsh fly-fishing trip. Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Registration required. Call Randy Leonpacher (225) 769-1895. Website: rsff.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
BOGS, BIRDS, BUTTERFLY BLAST & BIOBLITZ: 2 p.m., Friday; 9 a.m.-dark, Saturday; 9 a.m. field trip Sunday. Allen Acres, 5070 La. 399, Pitkin. Flora and fauna viewing, counts, seminars & pot-luck suppers. Lodging available. Call Charles Allen or Susan Allen (337) 328-2252. Email: native@camtel.net. Website: allenacresbandb.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times, other restrictions & state WMA season dates.
SQUIRREL: Through May 26, statewide, private lands only. Daily bag limit 3. Open on some state WMAs, but closed on all federal lands.
AROUND THE CORNER
MAY 21—LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
MAY 23—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
MAY 24-25—10th Annual BASS ON THE FLY TOURNAMENT: Lake Fork Marina, Lake Fork,, Texas. Fee $60, $5 big bass pot, $5 big bluegill pot. Catch-photo-release tournament, boat, kayak, and bank fishing categories. Charitable event. Website: bassonthefly.org. Call Ted Warren (903) 850-7084.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack, red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. Red snapper season will open May 24 in state and federal waters, and amberjack season will reopen Aug. 1.
SHRIMP CLOSURE: Open outside-waters area from northwest shore of Caillou Boca west to Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island and inside waters at the double-rig line in Breton and Chandeleur sounds. All inshore areas closed.
