THURSDAY
A WILD NIGHT: 5:30 p.m., Live Oak Arabians, 6300 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge. Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation fundraiser. Catered. Live/silent auctions. Benefits Youth Hunter Education Challenge, statewide youth fishing programs & whooping crane restoration. Call Missy Fox (225) 765-5100. Email: mfox@lawff.org. Website: lawff/org/wildnight.
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Thursday night followed 10 days later by tournaments, sites TBD. Call Jim Breaux (225) 262-0929/(225) 772-3026.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
GRAND ISLE LADIES FISHING RODEO: Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle. Call (985) 787-2229. Email: gicdt985@gmail.com.
SATURDAY
FISHING FOR TEN—Safe daylight-2 p.m., Morrison Parkway Public Landing, False River, New Roads. Fee $150/boat. $1,000 first-place. Benefits cancer patient Wayne Covey. Call Tyler Bordelon (225) 718-2476.
GEAUX FISH CATFISH RODEO: 7:30-11:30 a.m., Burbank Soccer Complex Pond, Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge. Pond will be stocked with adult catfish. Prizes. Catfish must be taken home. Oct. 10 preregistration deadline website: brec.org/geauxfish. Call BREC (225) 272-9200.
CAJUN CASTAWAY KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: Lake Prien Park, Lake Charles. Lafayette Kayak Fishing Club event. Open to public. Entry fee $25. Artificial lures only. Roadrunner format, any public launch in Cameron/Calcasieu parishes. Heaviest slam (slot red, speckled trout, flounder). Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
PAC FLY TOURNAMENT: PAC Kayak Rentals, Pointe-aux-Chenes. Entry fee $25. Heaviest 2 redfish, 5 speckled trout catch. Website: packayakrentals.com.
MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Adult Education Building, Broadmoor United Methodist, Sharp Road at Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Call Gary Elbourne (225) 505-4997. Website: rsff.org.
TUESDAY
DOUBLE NICKEL BASS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m., East Pearl River Launch, U.S. 90 Bridge. Weekly event for anglers 55 and older. Singles tournament (two allowed in boat but keep catch separate). Fee $15. Call Joe Picone (985) 630-4170.
LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Deer/Archery season have either-sex take allowed except where specified & except when there is a bucks-only modern firearms period. Self-clearing permits required on all wildlife management areas. WMA hunting permit required for ages 18-59. Check 2019-2020 state hunting pamphlet for specific hunting regulations & zones.
DEER/YOUTH ONLY: Oct. 12-13, Salvador/Timken WMA. Also Oct. 19-20, 26-27.
DEER/YOUTH ONLY: Oct. 12-13, Bodcau & Boeuf WMAs.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Oct. 15 (bucks only) & Oct. 16-Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
DEER/YOUTH ONLY & HONORABLY DISCHARGED VETERANS: Oct. 12-18, State Deer Area 2. 17-and-younger hunters (hunter certificate required; adult/without weapon must accompany youth).
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Oct. 12-18, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DOVES: South Zone: Oct. 12-Nov. 17; North Zone, Oct. 12-Nov. 1 (second of three splits).
DEER/YOUTH ONLY: Oct. 19-20, Clear Creek, Pass a Loutre (shotguns only), Sabine & West Bay WMAs.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Oct. 19-25, State Deer Area 2.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Oct. 19-Dec. 1, State Deer Area 7 (still-hunt only).
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Oct. 19-Dec. 6, State Deer Areas 3 & 8 (still-hunt only).
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Oct. 19-Jan. 5, State Deer Area 10 (still-hunt only).
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4.
RABBIT/SQUIRREL: Oct. 5-Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
LICENSED HUNTING PRESERVES: Through April 30. Pen-raised birds only.
AROUND THE CORNER
OCT. 17—25th S.T.A.R. BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Cedar Lodge at Live Oak, 6300 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge. Tickets $50 (free for youngsters 12 and younger), tables $500. Boats & other awards for summer-long fishing event. Live/silent auctions & boat reffle. Call CCA (225) 952-9200.
OCT. 17—SAFARI CLUB INTERNATIONAL-LOUISIANA CHAPTER MEETING: 6 p.m., The Quarter View, 613 Clearview Parkway, Metairie. Dinner $35. Email Jason Matherne: navigator28@hotmail.com.
OCT. 17—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
OCT. 18-19—FALL-N-TIDE XV KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: Cypress Cove Marina, Venice. Bayou Coast Kayak Fishing Club event. Open to public. Entry fee $60, fee Oct. 18 meal & Oct. 19 fish fry. Preregistration required. Website: bckfc.org.
OCT. 19—WILD THINGS: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, La. 434, Lacombe. Speakers, canoeing, wildlife crafts, fly tying demos, youth wildlife art. Free. Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges event. Call (985) 882-2000.
OCT. 19-20 MAY 11—NBAA SOUTH LOUISIANA BASS MAFIA TOURNAMENT: Cypress Cove Marina, Venice (counts as two tournaments). Two-angler teams. Entry fee $100. Annual membership $40. Seventh in 8-tournament series. Email: Darren Anders: darrenanders309@gmail.com.
OCT. 21-24—GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Tremont House, 2300 Ships Mechanic Row, Galveston, Texas. Final action on action to modify for-hire multi-day trip possession limits. Other topics: National Marine Sanctuaries, allocation, the release mortality, modifications to the commercial IFQ, recreational greater amberjack, red grouper stock assessment. Meeting times: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Oct. 21; 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Oct. 22-23 (public comment, 2-5:30 p.m.); 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 24. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Amberjack through Oct. 31; and, all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & gray triggerfish season in state and federal waters.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Open in all state inside waters.
