THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: Final regular-season event, 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
HUNTING SEASONS
DOVES: South Zone, Through Sept. 18; North Zone: Through Sept. 26.
TEAL: Sept. 11-26, statewide.
DEER/ARCHERY: Sept. 18-Jan. 15, State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
LDWF UPDATES
Elmer’s Island, the dive fields on the Pointe aux Chenes WMA and all state parks in south-central and southeastern parishes closed for an indefinite period due to Hurricane Ida.
- All Sherburne WMA shooting ranges open, except closed Mondays to continue repairs.
- U.S. 90 boat launch on Middle River of the Pearl River system closed for repairs.
- The Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range (Pearl River WMA) closed for repairs.
- Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
- Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge closure set until noon through Sept. 6 for controlled alligator harvest.
- False River drawdown (1.5 inches/day) tentatively set to begin Sept. 7 to reduce the sediment impacts/improve sportfish habitat.
- Squirrel hunting seminar for beginners, 8 a.m.-noon, Sept. 18, Waddill Wildlife Refuge, North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge. Space limited. No fee. Registration website: la-web.s3licensing.com/Event/Details/180343. Email Travis Dufour: tdufour@wlf.la.gov
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Friday-through-Sunday seasons), greater amberjack, gray triggerfish, several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore & outside waters open.
CLOSED SEASONS: Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
AROUND THE CORNER
SEPT. 13—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com