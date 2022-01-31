In November of 2019, moments after the LSU Tigers defeated Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Tyler Shelvin hoisted quarterback Joe Burrow on his right shoulder in celebration.
A little more than two years, Shelvin has recreated that moment.
Shortly after the Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket into the Super Bowl following their 24-21 overtime victory over Kansas City in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Shelvin once again lifted Burrow upon his right shoulder in celebration.
Shelvin, who is a 23-year-old rookie defensive tackle with the Bengals, was instrumental in helping the Tigers post a perfect 15-0 record and win the national championship in 2020.
The 6-3, 346-pound Shelvin was drafted in the fourth round (No. 122nd overall) by the Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft out of LSU. After landing Shelvin in the draft, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo spoke highly of the massive defensive lineman, according to Bengals.com.
"Tyler is just a big human being who's a very good athlete for a guy that size,” Anarumo said. “He opted out (due to COVID-19) in 2020 but go back and watch some of his play from a couple years ago. The way he plays, and his physical presence for as athletic and big as he is, we're just super excited to get him. He's going to really help us in the run game."
Shelvin, a five-star recruit who played in the Under Armour All-American game, was a member of LSU from 2017-2019. After redshirting in 2017, Shelvin recorded 48 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack in 21 games (14 starts) in 2018 and 2019. Shelvin opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
Prior to joining the Tigers, Shelvin, a Lafayette native, starred along the defensive line in high school at Northside High before transferring to Notre Dame. With the Pios, Shelvin helped lead Notre Dame to a 13-1 overall record in his senior season.
Shelvin, who signed a four-year contract with the Bengals following the draft, has seen action in three games this season. Shelvin played against the Browns twice and the Baltimore Ravens. In a 21-16 Week 18 loss to the Browns, Shelvin recorded four tackles (1 solo) for the Bengals.