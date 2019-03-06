THURSDAY
LOUISIANA WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Woodworth Town Hall, 9363 U.S. 165-South, Woodworth.
FRIDAY
DUCKS UNLIMITED FIREARM FRENZY: 5-9 p.m., Cabela’s, Gonzales. 50-gun raffle. Ticket packages $20-$500, includes 1-year DU membership. Call Paul Matherne (504) 481-0878 or Alden Gautreau (225) 235-1062.
TRINITY OUTDOORS ACADIANA ‘DREAM BIG’ BANQUET: Scott Event Center, Scott. Live/silent auctions for handcrafted items including bars, hall trees and specialty team items. Sponsorships available. Call (225) 715-9581.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
LDWF FATHER-CHILD FUN CAMP: Woodworth Outdoor Education facility, Woodworth. Parents with 10-13 year-old children. Outdoor skills weekend. Sponsored by Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Preregistration required. Fee $50, $25 for additional child (limit two children/family). Call Theresa Cross (337) 491-2575. Email: tcross@wlf.la.gov. Registration website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/fun-camp.
SATURDAY
VINTAGE HANDGUN MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. 70-shot match for military centerfire handguns (iron sights only) used at least 50 years ago. 25-yard range using U.S. Army “L” targets. Open to all 15 and older. Separate category for newer handguns. Fee $10 adults, $5 youths. Many other details available by calling Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
DUCKS UNLIMITED STATE LEADERSHIP MEETING: 9 a.m., Cabela’s, Gonzales. Lunch provided. No fee & no required registration.
FLY-TYING CLASS: 9 a.m.-noon, Ascension Parish Library, 708 South Irma Boulevard, Gonzales. No fee. Learn to make basic bream, bass and saltwater flies and sac-a-lait jigs. Must bring materials. Call Darrel Crawford (225) 253-4127. Email: wimpflies@gmail.com.
TROUT CHALLENGE KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: La. 23 corridor, Plaquemines Parish. Bayou Coast Kayak Fishing Club event Open to public. Entry fee $25. Heaviest 10-speckled trout stringer. Artificial lures only. BCKFC Angler of the Year points event. Website: bckfc.org.
SUNDAY
DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME: Begins, 2 a.m.
MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Joe Herring Room, Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Gary Elbourne (225) 505-4997. Website: rsff.org.
TUESDAY
CANEY CREEK RESERVOIR PUBLIC MEETING: 7 p.m., Jimmie Davis State Park Conference Center, 1209 State Park Road, Chatham. State Inland Fisheries staff information on aquatic vegetation issues, angler trends & future management recommendations. Email Jeff Sibley: jsibley@wlf.la.gov.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times, other restrictions & state WMA season dates.
GEESE/CONSERVATION ORDER: Through March 10, statewide. Limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
AROUND THE CORNER
MARCH 14—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Thursday night followed 10 days later by tournaments, sites TBD. Call Jim Breaux (225) 262-0929/(225) 772-3026.
MARCH 14–NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
MARCH 14-17–LOUISIANA SPORTSMANS SHOW: Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, Gonzales. Admission $5-$8. Website: louisianasportsmanshow.com.
MARCH 15—TIGER CHAPTER/DUCKS UNLIMITED CRAWFISH BOIL: 6-10 p.m., 4-H Mini Farm, LSU, Baton Rouge. Tickets $15 youths, $30 students, public $60-$100, $280 sponsors, sponsors tables available. Email Gunther Spore: gspore1@lsu.edu.
MARCH 15-17—49th BASSMASTER CLASSIC: Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tennessee. 52 qualified anglers, $1 million purse. Volunteer Landing Marina launch site, Thompson-Boling Arena daily weigh-in site. Includes Classic Outdoors Expo, Knoxville Convention Center. Website: bassmaster.com.
MARCH 16—NRA BASIC PISTOL/ENHANCED CARRY COURSE: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Mississippi Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Fee $65. Approved for Louisiana residents. Attendees should bring own semiautomatic/revolver pistols (rimfire or centerfire semi-auto/revolvers; Louisiana residents must use semi-auto & revolver to meet La. requirements)/50 rounds of ammo for each weapon, lunch & beverage; 22 caliber rimfire available at range. Eye, hearing protection recommended. Preregistration requested. Email: Doug Bowser: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com. Call club (601) 341-8797.
MARCH 19–LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack, red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters.
SHRIMP CLOSURE: All inshore areas closed except open waters (double-rig line) in Breton and Chandeleur Sounds. All state outside waters seaward of the Inside/Outside Shrimp Line remain open.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com