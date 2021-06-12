SUNDAY
LOUISIANA FREE FISHING DAY: No state fishing licenses needed.
VIRTUAL YOUTH FISHING RODEO: Ends 8 p.m., June 13. For ages 15 and younger. Catch a fish anywhere in Louisiana, take and submit photo, follow regulations for drawing for prizes. Photo deadline 4 p.m., June 14. Sponsored by Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex and the Friends of Louisiana Refuges. Website: fws.gov/refuge/Bogue_Chitto/YouthFishingRodeo.
MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: Via Zoom. Website: rsff.org.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
17th CUT OFF FISHING CLUB RODEO: Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle. Weigh-ins, 4-6 p.m. Friday & 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Benefits South Lafourche High scholarships. Inshore & offshore categories. Adult and Youth divisions. Entry fees $15 & $20 includes meals. Youth crab race 3 p.m., Saturday. Call Roy Dubois (985) 693-7184/(985) 258-5110 or Lon Griffin (985) 278-2706. Website: cutofffishingclub.com.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through September. COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
29th BLUE JAY FISHING RODEO: 6 a.m., Friday to 4 p.m. weigh-in deadline Saturday at John Ryan Stadium, 100 Blue Jay Way, Metairie. Entry fees are $45/adults, $30/18-and-under. Freshwater & saltwater categories in 5 divisions. Registration website: one.bidpal.net/bluejayfishingrodeo. Call Mike McMahon (504) 650-1700.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT AND ANGLERS’ RODEO: Through Sept. 6. CCA Louisiana saltwater rodeo with divisions & numerous categories. Must be CCA member. Website: ccalouisiana.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
JUNE 21-25—GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Opal Key Resort, Key West, Florida. Virtual participation via webinar. All times CDT. Schedule: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., June 21 (closed session 7:30-10:30 a.m.); 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., June 22, Mackerel, Habitat & Red Drum committees; 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., June 23, Reef Fish Committee & public Q&A; 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., June 24, Data Collection & Sustainable Fisheries committees, full council session, public comment 1:15-4:30 p.m.; 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., June 25, full council session. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
JUNE 25-27—TEXAS DUCKS UNLIMITED DUCK & GOOSE CALLING CONTESTS: Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas. Two sanctioned regional World Duck Calling Championship qualifiers. Registration noon, June 25. Email Zach Pegram: zpegram@ducks.org.
JUNE 26—NRA BASIC PISTOL/CONCEALED CARRY COURSE: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Mississippi Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Qualifies for Louisiana Concealed Carry Permit. Personal pistols/60 rounds ammo. Loaner .22 pistols available. Fee $65. Preregistration suggested. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com
JUNE 27—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Friday-through-Sunday seasons), several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inside & outside waters open.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack & gray trigggerfish; commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
LDWF UPDATES
- Daily free shuttles to and from the Elmer’s Island beaches toward Caminada Pass from the parking area off La. 1 operate from sunrise to sunset through Labor Day.
- The Honey Island Shooting Range at the Pearl River WMA closed repairs.
- Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com