NOTICE: Already submitted events scheduled for September will not be posted in the calendar unless advised by organization/organizers about the status of each event.
MONDAY
WHITE LAKE WATERFOWL HUNT LOTTERY DEADLINE: Youth-only & marsh/rice field applications. Website only: la-web.s3licensing.com. Call Schuyler Dartez (337) 536-6061/email: sdartez@wlf.la.gov.
TUESDAY
BASS TOURNAMENT: 6-9 p.m., Morrison Parkway public launch, False River, New Roads. Weekly through Sept. 26 “classic.” Call Billy Baggett at (225) 718-5395.
THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. COVID-19 limits for attendees.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max two anglers. Weekly event with COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall at (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
SATURDAY TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round. Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@att.net.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
CAERNARVON BASS TRAIL CHAMPIONSHIP: Safe daylight, Delacroix Corporation launch, Caernarvon. Call Terry Jones at (985) 255-2136. Email: terry.jones@sunbeltsupply.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
SEPT. 7— LABOR DAY
SEPT. 10—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Boys & girls age-group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Call Jim Breaux at (225) 772-3026.
HUNTING SEASONS
DOVES: Sept. 5-16, South Zone; Sept. 5-27, North Zone.
TEAL: Sept. 12-27, statewide. Also gallinules and king, clapper, sora & Virginia rails.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-The Woodworth Shooting Range (Rapides Parish) is closed for repairs sustained in Hurricane Laura. The range is expected to reopen Sept. 3.
-Drawdown on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake (Union Parish) scheduled to begin Sept. 8 for maintenance & nuisance vegetation control.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
-All statewide Sept. 26 National Hunting and Fishing Day events canceled.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Greater amberjack, lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
SHRIMP SEASONS: Fall inshore season opened statewide except a delay was ordered for waters outlined within the Biloxi Marsh & in the Mermentau River Basin, which will open at 6 a.m., Sept. 11.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: Through Labor Day, CCA Louisiana saltwater fishing event. Registration required. Must be CCA member. Website: ccastar.com.
CATHOLIC HIGH ALUMNI FISHING RODEO: Through Labor Day. Catch/measure/photo catch. Website: catholichigh.org.
