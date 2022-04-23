MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
TUESDAY
LA. CRAB TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., Terrebonne Port Commission, 1116 Bayou Lacarpe Road, Houma.
TUESDAY-THURSDAY
COMMERCIAL FISHING LICENSE SALES: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., LDWF Office, 468 Texas Gulf Road. Call (225) 765-2898.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
BASSMASTER CENTRAL OPEN: 2 p.m. daily weigh-in, Madison Landing, Ross Barnett Reservoir, Ridgeland, Mississippi. Website: bassmaster.com
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through Sept. 9. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
LA. HIGH SCHOOL/JUNIOR BASSMASTER STATE TOURNAMENT: Forsythe Park, Ouachita River, Monroe. Call Tommy Abbott (504) 722-6638. Website: louisianahighschoolbassnation.com
HUNTING SEASONS
TURKEY: Area A: Through May 1. Area B: Through April 24. Area C closed.
SQUIRRELS: May 7-29, statewide, private lands & selected wildlife management area.
AROUND THE CORNER
MAY 2-3—COMMERCIAL FISHING LICENSE SALES: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., LDWF Office, 1213 North Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles. Call (225) 765-2898.
MAY 2-6—GULF COUNCIL RED SNAPPER DATA WORKSHOP: 1 p.m. daily, Courtyard Marriott, Gulfport, Mississippi. In-person only meeting. Call Julie Neer (843) 571– 4366. Email: Julie.neer@safmc.net.
MAY 4-5—COMMERCIAL FISHING LICENSE SALES: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., LDWF Office, 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette. Call (225) 765-2898.
MAY 5—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
MAY 8—MOTHER’S DAY
LDWF UPDATES
-Tunica Hills closed to the public April 24 for turkey season.
-Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge & Woodworth Shooting Range (Rapides Parish) are open.
-Closed: Roads & trails (Richard Yancey WMA), Wax Lake Outlet campground (Atchafalaya Delta WMA); fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA; three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); the Hope Canal Road/boat launch (Maurepas Swamp WMA); a section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha (Thistlethwaite WMA); Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish); and, the Woodworth Shooting Range (Rapides Parish).
-Hunter Education classes. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
SHRIMP: Outside waters/Calliou Boca west to Marsh Island opens. All state inshore waters closed except waters open at double-rig in Breton/Chandeleur sounds.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Gray triggerfish, Lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including red grouper, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, gag grouper & greater amberjack (opens May 1). Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed.
