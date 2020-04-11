All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices are closed until further notice. For recreational, commercial, boating and all other licensing needs, go to the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov.
-The Army Corps of Engineers-Vicksburg District canceled existing district campground reservations and will not accept new reservations.
POSTPONED
FRIDAY—FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: Storm Randall said these weekly events will be delayed until the coronavirus threat abates.
APRIL 18 & 25—WOMEN’S FISHING WORKSHOPS: Waddill Wildlife Education Center, Baton Rouge.
CANCELED
APRIL 13—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: Broadmoor United Methodist Church, Baton Rouge.
APRIL 16—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, Metairie.
APRIL 16—ACADIANA FLY RODDERS PROGRAM: Pack & Paddle, Lafayette.
APRIL 16—KAYAKING 101: Wampold Park, Baton Rouge.
APRIL 18—FLY FISH TEXAS: Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, Athens, Texas.
APRIL 18-19—3rd Annual FLY FISHIN’ FOR THE MISSION: PAC Kayak Rentals, Pointe-aux-Chenes. Website: mission6.org.
APRIL 21—LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: Pack & Paddle, Lafayette.
APRIL 23—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, Metairie.
APRIL 24-25—PADDLEPALOOZA XVII KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle. Website: bckfc.org.
APRIL 24-26—LAKE CONCORDIA FLY FISHING TRIP: Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Website: rsff.org.
APRIL 25—STEP OUTSIDE DAY: Sherburne WMA.
APRIL 25—HUNTER EDUCATION VOLUNTEER INSTRUCTOR WORKSHOP: Camp Grant Walker.
APRIL 25—SAFARI CLUB INTERNATIONAL/LOUISIANA CHAPTER BANQUET: Alexander Room, Metairie.
APRIL 26—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales.
APRIL 27—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: Independence Park Library, Baton Rouge.
APRIL 30—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: Lakeshore Marina, New Orleans. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
Others: National Wild Turkey Federation events statewide.
HUNTING SEASONS
TURKEY: Area A lands through May 3; Area B lands through April 26; Area C lands through April 19.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational gray triggerfish, lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath, Nassau & gag groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack seasons & gag grouper (through May 31) in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in state outside waters between Caillou Boca and Freshwater Bayou & closed in all state inside waters except Breton & Chandeleur sounds.
