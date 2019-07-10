THURSDAY
LOUISIANA FERAL HOG MANAGEMENT ADVISORY TASK FORCE MEETING: 9 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Dr. Jim LaCour (225) 765-2346. Email: jmlacour@wlf.la.gov. Webinar: Gotowebinar.com.
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Thursday night followed 10 days later by tournaments, sites TBD. Call Jim Breaux (225) 262-0929/(225) 772-3026.
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat (two-angler boats; pay at store before launching). Weekly event through spring, summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
INAUGURAL BRADLEY FREDERICK MEMORIAL FISHING RODEO: 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Hopedale Marina, 7600 Hopedale Hwy., St. Bernard. Trout, Redfish, Sheepshead & Drum categories. Cash prizes. Benefits St. Augustine High athletics. Call Chimene Grant Saloy (504) 495-3011.
NBAA SOUTH LOUISIANA BASS MAFIA TOURNAMENT: Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Two-angler teams. Entry fee $100. Annual membership $40. Third in 8-tournament series. Email: Darren Anders: darrenanders309@gmail.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
13th CONTRABAND FLY FISHING EXPO: Isle of Capri Casino Hotel, 100 Westlake Drive, Westlake. July 13, Noon-4 p.m.; July 14, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fly fishing programs, tying demos, exhibitors, casting clinics, contests. Contraband Fly Casters event. Website: contrabandflycasters.net.
TUESDAY
LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
ONGOING
STAR/CCA-LOUISIANA: Summer-long rodeo in several coastal & offshore species. Coastal division for speckled trout & specially tagged redfish category. CCA membership required. Website: ccastar.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
JULY 18—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
JULY 18-20—DUCKS UNLIMITED STATE CONVENTION: Courtyard by Marriott, 142 Library Drive, Houma. Registration: $100, $150 Couples. Includes 6-9 p.m., July 19 annual Road Kill Cookoff. Website: du.org.
JULY 19-20–10th ANNUAL ST. THOMAS MORE CATHOLIC FISHING RODEO: Quintana Landing, Cypremort Point. 19 species categories in Youth, Offshore, Inshore & Spearfishing Divisions; five “calcutta” categories. Tickets $50, ages 15-younger $10. Sponsorships available. Weighstation open 2 p.m. Friday, closes 5 p.m. Saturday. Email Danny Broussard: danny.broussard@stmcougars.net. Registration website: stmcougars.net/fishing.
JULY 20—HIGHWAY 1 SLAMBOREE KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: Topwater Marina, Leeville. Lafayette Kayak Fishing Club event. Open to public. Fee $35. Artificial tackle only. Heaviest combination of slot red, speckled trout, 12-inches minimum flounder, Leopard Red. Minimum top 5 payout. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
JULY 20-28—NATIONAL MOTH WEEK NATIONAL SHEETING: Allen Acres, 5070 La. 399, Pitkin. Moth/butterfly species counting/bioblitz. Authors David Lewis attending. Fauna/flora count will be registered in national registry. Call (337) 328-2252. Website: allenacresbandb.com.
JULY 22—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Goodwood Library, Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225)892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper season Fridays through Sundays in state & federal waters and all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. The amberjack season is scheduled to reopen Aug. 1.
SPRING INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in all state inside waters (effective June 28), except the double-rig line in Breton and Chandeleur sounds, and open in state outside waters.
