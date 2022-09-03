Bassmaster Elite
LA CROSSE, Wisc.–Final top 10 from the four-day Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite tournament held on the Mississippi River with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed are Louisiana anglers, big-bass daily/overall winners & contingency money winners. Only the top 47 in the 90-angler field moved to the third round, and only the top 10 advanced to the final round. Also final Top 10 (9of 9 events) in Angler of the Year standings and Louisiana anglers’ rankings:
Top 10: 1, Bryan Schmitt, Deale, Maryland (20) 63 pounds, 4 ounces, $100,000. 2, Chris Johnston, Otonabee, Ontario, Canada (20) 63-0, $35,000. 3, Keith Combs, Huntington, Texas (20) 61-15, $30,000. 4, Brandon Lester, Fayetteville, Tennessee (20) 61-6, $25,000. 5, Bryan New, Saluda, South Carolina (20) 59-11, $20,000.
6, Matt Arey, Shelby, North Carolina (20) 57-10, $19,000. 7, Scott Martin, Clewiston, Florida (20) 56-2, $18,000. 8, Gerald Swindle, Guntersville, Alabama (20) 55-15, $17,000. 9, KJ Queen Catawba, North Carolina (20) 55-12, $16,000. 10, Drew Benton, Blakely, Georgia (20) 54-3, $15,000.
Louisiana anglers: 33, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (15) 38-10, $10,000. 41, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (15) 36-13, $10,000. 47, Derek Hudnall, Zachary (15) 34-6, $10,000. 67, Darold Gleason, Many (9) 19-1. 75, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (8) 15-15.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Overall, Brock Mosley, Collinsville, Mississippi, 5-8, $1,000. Day 1, Mosley, 508 $1,000. Day 2, Martin, 4-6, $1,000. Day 3, Joshua Stracner, Vandiver, Alabama, 5-1, $1,000. Day 4, Lester, 4-11, $1,000.
VMC Monster Bag: Lester, 18-7, $2,000.
Toyota Bonus Bucks: Combs, $3,000. Benton, $2,000.
Yamaha Power Pay: Combs, $2,500. Martin, $1,500.