BASS Central Open
LEWISVILLE, Texas — The final top 5 in Boater and Nonboater divisions from the three-day Bassmaster Central Open held on Lewisville Lake with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit in Boater; 3-fish daily limit in Nonboater), total catch weight in pounds and ounces and winnings. Also big-bass winners and top 100 Louisiana anglers in both divisions. Only the top 12 advanced to Saturday’s final among the 155 anglers in each division:
Boater Division
Top 5: 1, Tommy Williams, Shepherdsville, Kentucky (13) 41 pounds, 15 ounces, $35,933. 2, Branden Hollingshead, Azle, Texas (12) 40-6, $17,953. 3, Brian Clark, Haltom City, Texas (13) 37-11, $12,320. 4, Bryan New, Belmont, North Carolina (11) 33-5, $10,267. 5, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (12) 31-11, $8,932.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Brandon Dillard, Grapevine, Texas, 8-11, $750.
Other Louisiana anglers: 21, Matthew Nobile, Sorrento (8) 19-10, $2,567. 32, Billy Billeaud, Lafayette (7) 16-4, $2,361. 40, Kylie Sparks, Denham Springs (6) 14-13, $2,361. 57, Darold Gleason, Many (5) 11-11. 63, Dakota Ebare, Denham Springs (5) 10-7. 79, Jim Dillard, West Monroe (4) 8-15. 87, Spencer Lambert, West Monroe (2) 7-4. 90, Cameron Mattison, Bossier City (2) 7-2. 95, Logan Latuso, Gonzales (3) 6-13.
Nonboater Division
Top 5: 1, Joe Lee, Midlothian, Texas (8) 20-15, $16,093. 2, Jeremy Montgomery, Burleson, Texas (4) 15-12, $3,787. 3, Bob Burgess, Millington, Tennessee (6) 14-14, $2,840. 4, Jeff Arnold, Lewisville, Texas (5) 14-9, $2,130. 5, Michael Grossman, Dallas, Texas (5) 13-5, $2,238.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Michael Grossman, Dallas, 6-4, $250.
Louisiana anglers: 40, Will Major, Port Allen (2) 4-1, $521. 55, Cameron Naquin, Gray (1) 2-13. 66, Larry Beauboeuf, Bossier City (1) 2-2.