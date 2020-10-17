NOTICE: Previously scheduled events for October & November will not be posted and will be considered canceled unless advised by event organizers
SUNDAY-MONDAY
BASSMASTER ELITE SERIES: Final two days, Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tennessee. Weigh-in website: bassmaster.com.
MONDAY
RED STICK FLYFISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Gary Elbourne, (225) 752-0073. Website: rsff.org.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
BASSMASTER CENTRAL OPEN: Neely Henry Lake, Gadsden, Alabama. Website: bassmaster.com.
SATURDAY
ASCENSION AREA ANGLERS OPEN: 6 a.m. start, 3 p.m. rods down, 4 p.m. weigh-in, Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Team bass tournament. $100 entry includes $500 big-bass prize. Proceeds defray travel costs for Louisiana anglers qualified for B.A.S.S. Nation Nationals. No fishing south of U.S. 90. Raffles. Call David Cavell (225) 937-0046 or Ryan Lavigne (225) 921-9332.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Either sex take allowed for deer hunters except where noted. Special licenses for archery season.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Oct. 24-30, State Deer Area 2.
DOVES: Through Nov. 15, North Zone; through Nov. 29, South Zone.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Nov. 29, State Deer Area 3, 7, 8 & 10, still-hunt only.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15. State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31. State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15. State Deer areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands.
AROUND THE CORNER
OCT. 25—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: gserrett41@cox.net.
OCT. 26-29—GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Via Webinar. Website: gulfcouncil.org. Topics: BP/Deepwater Horizon oil-spill disaster open ocean fish restoration & annual report to Congress on illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. Committee/council meeting times & agendas posted on website: gulfcouncil.org. Public comment noon-2:30 p.m. (CDT) Oct. 28.
OCT. 30—CCA LOUISIANA SPORTING CLAYS CLASSIC: Covey Rise Lodge, Husser. 4-shooter teams. Call Nolan Reynerson (225) 952-9200/email: nolan@ccalouisiana.com.
NOV. 1—RETURN TO STANDARD TIME: 2 a.m.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-Alligator hunting season extended through Oct. 24 in East Zone & through Oct. 31 in West Zone.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
-Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge & Wolf Bay Campground (La. 112 in West Bay WMA, Allen Parish) closed. Hurricane Laura damage.
-The South Bosco Tract ATV/ UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA is closed (erosion). Tract remains open for hunting but walk-in only.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Greater amberjack (through Oct. 31), gray triggerfish (through Oct. 25), lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & commercial king mackerel.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season opened statewide.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com