GRAND ISLE — Saturday’s final leaderboard from the three-day 94th annual International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo with divisions, specie categories, anglers, their hometowns (when available) and weight of catch in pounds. Boat name (anglers in parentheses) listed in tag & release divisions. The Redfish Stringer category is the weight of five redfish measuring minimum 16 inches but less than 27 inches long.
Tarpon: 1, Bert LeBouef Jr., 165.4 pounds. 2, Dale Prosperie, Houma, 152.6 pounds. 2, Al Cenac, Houma, 129.2.
Tarpon Tag & Release: 1, “LiL Coon,” (4) 400 points. 2, “White Kap,” (4) 400 points. 3, “Rock n Roll,” (4) 400 points. 4, “Coon Pop,” (3) 300 points. 5, “Still Water,” (2) 200 points.
First Tarpon: Keaton Day (tag & release/Capt. Jeremy McHugh) "Stillwater."
BIG GAME DIVISION
Blackfin Tuna: 1, David Zeuner, Weeky Wachee, Florida, 27.6. 2, Alan Langlois, Addis, 25.4. 3, Ben Katzenmeyer, Baton Rouge, 24.8.
Yellowfin Tuna: 1, Egan Palmisano, River Ridge, 60.8. 2, Schuyler Morris, Baton Rouge, 58.0. 3, Morris, 56.4.
No entries in Blue Marlin, Bull Dolphin and Wahoo.
Big Game Tag & Release: 1, “C-Ya,” (Ross Laris, 2 blue marlin, rodeo record) 2,000 points. 2, “Patriot,” (Hunter Lirette, 1 blue marlin) 1,000 points. 3. “Patriot,” (Alex Chouest) 700 points.
Best All-Around Angler: Schuyler Morris, Baton Rouge.
SHORELINE DIVISION
Amberjack: Closed season.
Barracuda: 1, Anna Nunally, Atlanta, 24.8. 2, Kristen Camardelle, Raceland, 20.2. 3, Melvin Richard, Metairie, 19.8
Bluefish: 1, Fischer Gosserand, New Roads, 1.2.
Bonito: 1, Gerrard Smith, Grand Isle, 16.8. 2, Ross Moriarty, 15.2. 3, Tyler Boeding, Prairieville, 14.2
Cobia: 1, Ella Douglas, Thibodaux, 45.6. 2, Chase Nevers, Bogalusa, 40.8. 3, Abby Barr, Covington, 35.2.
Grouper: 1, Darcey Kiffe, Larose, 36.8. 2, Ann Candies, Des Allemands, 26.2. 3, Kiffe, 23.0.
Jack Crevalle: 1, Andy Hebert, Raceland, 24.8. 2, Patrick Roth, Destrehan, 24.0. 3, Tyler Thompson, Baton Rouge, 24.0.
King Mackerel: 1, Melvin Richard Jr., Metairie, 33.4. 2, Richard, 30.0. 3, Keith Adams, Houma, 24.0
Spanish Mackerel: 1, Chris Weilenman, Baton Rouge, 1.4. 2, Kristen Comardelle, Raceland, 1.2. 3, Sawyer Gosserand, New Roads, 1.0.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Chris Maggio, Livingston, 14.4. 2, Ella Douglas, Thibodaux, 11.0. 3, Brandon Andrews, Youngsville, 10.6.
Red Snapper: 1, Derek Tircuit, Baton Rouge, 24.8. 2, Chris Roques, Metairie, 21.2. 3, Ryder Loup, Brusly, 20.8.
Spadefish: 1, Patrick Roth, Destrehan, 3.0. 2, Kim Day, Denham Springs, 3.0. 3, Day, 1.8.
No entries in Tripletail.
Best All-Around Angler: Melvin Richard Jr., Metairie.
INSIDE DIVISION
Croaker: 1, Egan Palmisano, River Ridge, 1.6. 2, Jesse Naquin, Baton Rouge, 0.6. 3, Cooper Walker, Jarreau, 0.2.
Gafftopsail Catfish: 1, Frank Duvic, Baton Rouge, 6.4. 2, Jonathan Babin, Metairie, 6.2. 3, Don Duvic, Zachary, 5.8.
Black Drum: 1, David Eberts, Mandeville, 44.0. 2, Allie Harmon, Boutte, 36.0. 3, Mason Day, Grand Isle, 29.8.
Flounder: 1, Glenn Dykes, Grand Isle, 2.2. 2, Gus Adomitis, Golden Meadow, 2.2. 3, Dykes, 2.0.
Redfish: 1, Hunter Quinn, Larose, 40.0. 2, Caden Camardelle, Paradis, 38.6. 3, Cole Jacob, Reserve, 33.4.
Redfish Stringer: 1, Jerry Larpenter, Houma, 37.0. 2, Michael Leblanc, Prairieville, 31.0. 3, Tracy Bourgeois, Cut Off, 17.0.
Sheepshead: 1, Mary Foles, River Ridge, 6.0. 2, Chad Hebert, Raceland, 5.8. 3, Hebert, 5.8.
Speckled Trout: 1, Benji Rayburn, Denham Springs, 4.8. 2, Terry St. Cyr, Lafayette, 4.6. 3, Bootsie Toups, Marrero, 3.8.
White Trout: 1, Seth Melancon, Belle Chasse, 2.8. 2, Egan Palmisano, River Ridge, 2.6. 3, Rudy Guidry, Cut Off, 2.4.
Best All-Around Angler: Egan Palmisano, River Ridge.
CHILDREN’S DIVISION
Hardhead Catfish: 1, Olivia Malcolm, 2.2. 2, Eli Malcolm, 2.4. 3, Olivia Malcolm, 2.2
Gafftopsail Catfish: 1, Beckham Hebert, Grand Isle, 4.4. 2, Louis Rodrigue, Port Allen, 3.0. 3, Dex Hebert, 2.2.
Channel Mullet: 1, Frank Juneau, 0.8. 2, Madison Pierre, 0.6. 3, Morgan Pierre, 0.6.
Croaker: 1, Grant Gibbens, Thibodaux, 0.4. 2, Beau Koch, 0.2. 3, Mason Pierre, 0.2.
Flounder: 1, Jackson Lusco, 0.8.
Redfish (less than 27 inches): 1, Louis Rodrigue, Port Allen, 6.8.
Speckled Trout: 1, Grant Gibbens, Thibodaux, 2.6. 2, Anna Grace Gibbens, Thibodaux, 2.4. 3, Shelby Smith, 2.0.
White Trout: 1, Grant Gibbens, Thibodaux, 1.0. 2, Jake Gibbens, Thibodaux, 1.0. 3, Anna Grace Gibbens, Thibodaux, 0.8.
KAYAK DIVISION
Redfish: 1, Barry Bourgeois, Cut Off, 11.6. 2, Jason Goodin, Columbia, Missouri, 7.4. 3, Goodin, 6.8.
Redfish Stringer: 1, Jason Goodin, Columbia, Missouri, 31.8. 2, Barry Bourgeois, Cut Off, 28.9. 3, Austin West, Canton, Mississippi, 17.8.
Speckled Trout: 1, David Breaux, Cut Off, 2.4. 2, Wyatt Clement, Thibodaux, 2.4. 3, Clement, 2.4.