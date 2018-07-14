Jeremy Hill acknowledged that the majority of the Lakefront Arena crowd was there to see Regis Prograis, a fellow McDonogh 35 Roneagle, instead of him Saturday night.
Still, for the 25-year-old New Orleanian, it was uplifting to experience cheers from the crowd of about 4,000. Hill claimed a unanimous four-round decision over Charles Johnson, one of nine preliminary bouts leading up to Prograis’ main-event defense of his WBC interim lightweight title.
“I never heard anything like this before,” said Hill, now 3-0. “I felt like I was in the main event.
“I’ve set a goal for myself to be able to walk the streets of this city and have everybody know my name. I’m getting closer to it.”
Hill’s first two fights, held on lesser stages in Metairie and Biloxi, Mississippi, ended in first- and second-round knockouts.
In this one, he caught Johnson (0-4) on the ropes early in the second round. But Johnson managed to survive and in the third round was countering with some good shots of his own.
The fourth round was all Hill, however, as he used hard rights to end any doubt about who was the superior fighter.
“I thought I had him a couple of times, but he was tough.” Hill said. “He made it competitive and it gave me the experience to know I can punch for the whole four rounds.”
Hill, a window washer, said he wants to be a full-time fighter one day.
“I’m hungry,” he said. “And I’m a daddy with a little girl to support. This is the life I love.”
Takeover continues
Undefeated lightweight Teofimo Lopez has vowed to be a world champion before he reaches his 22nd birthday on July 30, 2019.
Lopez (10-0, 8 KOs) took another step in that direction with a dominant showing over Brazilian William Silva (25-2), ending matters with a sixth-round knockout of his, bloodied, overmatched opponent in the co-main event of Saturday’s card.
Lopez scored a first-round knockdown and had Silva, whose face rapidly turned red, in trouble in the fourth and fifth rounds. Lopez finished it with a flurry in the sixth.
“I knew I was going to take him,” said Lopez, who had enough energy left to imitate a home run and then execute a backflip after it was over.
“He was able to get under my jab a few times, and I’ve got blood all over me. But it’s his blood.”
Scott knocked out
Charles Conwell gave veteran Travis Scott of Baton Rouge respect for his superior reach and 17-year age advantage for one round.
But then Conwell, an undefeated middleweight (8-0, 6 KOs) finished early in the second, getting Scott in trouble on the ropes and finally closing it at 1:37 of the second round with a solid left to the stomach that dropped Scott to his knees and unable to rise.
“It’s boxing,” said Scott, now 19-4 but a loser in his last three bouts. “I just got caught with a good body shot, really more of a liver shot.
“He did what he was supposed to do, and I’ve got to get back in the gym.”
Conwell, an United States Olympian at the Rio games, said he wanted to feel out Scott for a round as he did, but after that felt confident he could take over.
“I wanted to get myself together a little bit,” he said. “Going against someone with as much experience as he has was good for me.”
Fozzie moves on
Rio Olympic champion Fazliddin Gaibnazarov from Uzbekistan improved his pro record to 5-0 but left some doubt about his finishing technique in a unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Kevin Johnson (5-1).
Gaibnazarov, fighting in his first eight-rounder as a lightweight, landed several good punches in the opening two rounds and was particularly effective with short lefts to the body. But although he was in control, Gaibnazarov did not sustain the attacks, and Johnson was able to hold him off with good lefts of his own.
The fight grew more even in the later rounds, and Johnson probably won one or two, although he never had his opponent in trouble either.
DeLeon remains unbeaten
Erick DeLeon (18-0-1) scored a first-round knockdown of Adrian Young (25-5-2) in their featherweight 10-rounder.
But that was as close as either one came to ending things early as they fought most of the rest of the way at long distance.
DeLeon was the aggressor for the first half of the fight, but his jab could not get through Young’s defense often enough to get his opponent in trouble.
The later rounds were fought more evenly, but there was little sense of desperation from either boxer.
Rivera prevails
In a late addition to the card, unbeaten featherweight Juan Carlos Rivera (14-0) made short work of Angel Luna (12-5-1), KOing his opponent at 1:22 of the first round.
Rivera went to the attack early, staggering Luna with a looping right. He then dropped him with a left to the side of the head, and Luna had no chance of beating the count.