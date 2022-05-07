BASS Nation Central
GROVE, Okla. — Friday’s final top 15 in the Boater and Nonboater divisions in the 2022 TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Central Regional held on Grand LakeGrand Lake O' the Cherokees with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed (5-bass daily limit in Boater; 3-bass daily limit in Nonboater) and total catch weight in pounds and ounces. Also listed complete Louisiana 10-angler team in each division. Field cut from 80 to the top 16 for Friday’s final round. Ties broken by heaviest daily catch:
BOATER DIVISION
Top 15: 1 (tie) Doug Thompson, Mabelvale, Arkansas (15) 42 pounds, 7 ounces (18-11 heavy stringer) & Tim Carmouche, Gonzales (15) 42-7 (16-4 heavy stringer). 3, Ryan Lavigne, Gonzales (15) 40-12. 4, Brandon Pedigo, Lawton, Oklahoma (15) 40-11. 5, Jared Miller, Norman, Oklahoma (15) 40-6.
6, Kris Bosley, Amarillo, Texas (15) 40-1. 7, Mike Webster, Pottsville, Arkansas (12) 39-10. 8, Damien Clements, Abbeville (15) 38-15. 9, Drew Porto, Greenbrier, Arkansas (13) 38-2. 10, Logan Latuso, Gonzales (14) 37-6.
11, Teddy Granier, Thibodaux (14) 36-13. 12, Christian Gladfelter, Albuquerque, New Mexico (15) 36-9. 13, Jeremy Montgomery, Overland Park, Kansas (14) 35-7. 14, Brian Jones, Conroe, Texas (14) 35-3. 15, Jamie Laiche, Gonzales (11) 33-15.
Louisiana Team: 1, Carmouche, 42-7. 2, Lavigne, 40-12. 3, Clements, 38-15. 4, Latuso, 37-6. 5, Granier, 36-13. 6, Laiche, 33-15. 7, Ross Roper, Lutcher (10) 25-12. 8, Neal Normand, Gonzales (8) 21-11. 9, Curry Schaubhut Jr., Paulina (6) 15-8. 10, Garrett Strickland, Prairieville (3) 7-2.
NONBOATER DIVISION
Top 15: 1, Ray Cates, Overland Park, Kansas (9) 25-10. 2, Hieu Nguyen, Stillwater, Oklahoma (9) 24-1. 3, Tristan Pierce, Hollister, Missouri (8) 21-1. 4, David Porter, Rockwall, Texas (8) 20-9. 5, Nathan Fideldy, Springfield, Missouri (9) 20-7.
6, Jon Pollock, Lakewood, Colorado (9) 20-3. 7, Dwight Minogue, Benton (9) 20-3. 8, Ben Parker, St. Amant (7) 20-2. 9, Jason Campbell, Berwick (7) 19-9. 10, Michael Arndt, Potosi, Missouri (8) 19-7.
11, Samuel Granberry, Conroe, Texas (7) 19-5. 12, Mitch Thomas, Warrenton, Missouri (6) 19-4. 13, Billy Freeny, Sperry, Oklahoma (7) 18-6. 14, Mike Casanova, Frisco, Texas (9) 18-6. 15, Hunter Neuville, New Iberia (7) 18-5.
Louisiana Team: 1, Minogue, 20-3. 2, Parker, 20-2. 3, Campbell, 19-9. 4, Neuville, 18-5. 5, Peyton Waller, Pine Grove (6) 13-4. 6, Chuck Major, Morganza (6) 11-12. 7, Peyton Grizzaffi, Morgan City (4) 11-1. 8, Justin Hebert, Gray (4) 10-8. 9, Dwyne Guitreau, Morgan City (4) 8-15. 10, Travis Bodin, Erwinville (3) 6-2.
Bassmaster Open
RIDGELAND, Miss.—Top 5 results in Boater (225 anglers) and Nonboater (210 anglers) divisions from the three-day Central Open held on Ross Barnett Reservoir with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit in Boater; 3-bass daily limit in Nonboater), total catch weight and winnings and angler with the heaviest bass. Also top 100 Louisiana anglers in each division. Only the top 10 Boaters competed on the final day:
BOATER DIVISION
Top 5: 1, Lee Livesay, Longview, Texas (15) 48 pounds, 11 ounces, $52,500. 2, Nick LeBrun, Bossier City (15) 47-11, $25,500. 3, Trevor McKinney, Benton, Illinois (15) 45-9, $18,000. 4, Cole Sands, Calhoun , Tennessee (15) 45-1, $15,500. 5, Jimmy Washam, Covington, Tennessee (15) 44-12, $13,050.
Other Louisiana anglers: 13, Doug Guins, Lake Charles (9) 26-3, $4,125. 17, Brett Preuett, Monroe (10) 25-10, $4,125. 18, Todd Risinger, West Monroe (7) 25-9, $4,125. 21, Logan Latuso, Gonzales (10) 24-13, $3,750. 34, Jim Dillard, West Monroe (10) 23-9, $3,450.
38, Quentin Cappo, Prairieville (10) 23-2, $3,450. 39, Christopher Thornton, Morgan City (7) 22-8, $3,450. 43, Blake Sylvester, Plaquemine (10) 22-0. 52, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (10) 21-7. 53, Connor Rushing, Zachary (8) 21-7.
59, Darold Gleason, Many (9) 20-11. 60, Alex Heintze, Denham Springs (9) 20-7. 61, B.J. Usie, Bourg (8) 20-6. 66, Ryan Lavigne, Gonzales (10) 19-5. 71, Richard Ballard, Sulphur (9) 18-10.
81, Clark Reehm, Elm Groove (8) 18-0. 85, Robbie Latuso, Gonzales (8) 17-10. 90, Robert Crowe, Denham Springs (9) 16-14. 91, Nick Abshire, Sulphur (6) 16-13. 93, Kylie Sparks, Denham Spgs (9) 16-12.
NONBOATER DIVISION
Top 5: 1, Ricky Fulk, Shenandoah, Virginia (6) 18-11, $23,687. 2, Ross Bryant, Alexandria (6) 16-8, $5,573. 3, Tiffany Leal, Austin, Texas (6) 15-14, $4,180. 4, Clifton Overstreet, Dothan, Alabama (6) 15-13, $3,135. 5, Jason Switzer, Sapulpa, Oklahoma (6) 15-6, $2,926.
Other Louisiana anglers: 11, Skip Rayborn, Hammond (5) 13-13, $1,951. 19, Harrison Creel, Mt. Hermon (5) 11-14, $1,045. 20, Chad Gawel, Bossier City (4) 11-14, $1,045. 22, Jason Campbell, Berwick (4) 11-11, $975. 23, Grant Bourque, Prairieville (5) 11-10, $975.
24, Blake Alford, West Monroe (4) 11-9, $975. 33, Stuart Woodman, Prairieville (5) 10-6, $766. 38, Craig Danna, West Monroe (5) 9-0, $766. 47, Vincent Todaro, Luling (4) 8-1. 49, John Gaumnitz, Oak Ridge (3) 7-14.
51, Nathan Bourque, Prairieville (4) 7-13. 55, Granger Samaha, Denham Springs (3) 7-9. 59, Joe Stokes, Kentwood (4) 7-5. 62, David Sherrer, Elm Grove (4) 7-2. 63, Curtis King, Plaquemine (3) 7-1.
72, Michael Page, Shreveport (3) 6-11. 73, Michael Scalise, Port Allen (4) 6-10. 76, Drew Felder, Denham Springs (3) 6-7. 78, Scott Maness, Minden (3) 6-3. 81, Matt Michel, Gonzales (3) 5-14.