Not only does Danny Jones remember the time of the two worst phone calls he had in 2020, he can point to the spot where the Chitimacha Louisiana Open executive director was standing when those calls came.
Both were on Thursday, March 12, just when Acadiana’s premier professional sports event was gearing up to start its major activities three days later. Championship play was only a week away in the $600,000 Korn Ferry Tour event at Le Triomphe Golf & Country Club.
“I still get emotional when I talk about it,” Jones said Friday as he and the tournament staff prepared for the Open’s return after a pandemic-forced cancellation last year. “I remember it vividly. I was standing right there next to our trailer at 10:45 when (PGA Tour) Commissioner (Jay) Monahan called and said we would have no spectators. Then I was sitting on the curb at 8:50 that night when I got the message that they had decided to cancel all PGA Tour-sanctioned events for the next four weeks.
“It’s kind of surreal. I knew we would be back, but I never thought we’d still be dealing with this 365 days later. It’s been different, to say the least.”
Spirits are much different than one year ago, and even with a litany of protocols and restrictions in place the Chitimacha Louisiana Open will again bring high-level professional golf to South Louisiana beginning with pro-ams and practice rounds Monday. A field of 144 professionals will be gunning for a tournament-record $600,000 purse including an all-time-high $108,000 to the winner.
Championship competition in the 30th annual tournament begins Thursday over the 7,061-yard par-71 Le Triomphe layout with the final round set for Sunday. That part is the same as in the Open’s previous 29 years, but this year’s event will have a different look – no spectators, no grandstands around the final greens, and no outside activities other than the actual championship competition.
“That part’s been overwhelming at times,” Jones said. “It’s been logistically challenging. When people heard that we wouldn’t have spectators this year, they told me my job got easier. Hey, I’ll gladly trade these COVID issues and these protocols for spectators any day. It’s fun to have golf back here, but it’s not fun to do it without people and those who have supported us for so long.”
The tournament will be allowed to stage its pro-am events, including the Lourdes Legacy Tournament on Monday and Wednesday’s First National Bank of Jeanerette Pro-Am (morning) and Dwight Andrus Insurance Pro-Am (afternoon). Even those events have protocols, with all pro-am participants required to go through COVID testing and to practice social distancing.
The other major change this year is the absence of the Korn Ferry Tour’s traditional early-season “international” segment. This week’s Louisiana Open is the second event of the calendar year, following the LECOM Suncoast Classic held in February in Tampa. Hayden Buckley, who got into the Suncoast Classic field as an alternate and ended up winning in a playoff, will be in an Open field that includes eight of the top 10 players in the Korn Ferry Tour standings.
Because of the COVID pandemic which forced cancellation of several tournaments last spring and summer including the Louisiana Open, the Tour is playing a combined 2020-21 season. The Louisiana Open is the 25th event of what will be a combined two-year, 43-tournament schedule.
At the end of that regular-season schedule, 25 PGA Tour cards will be awarded to the top 25 in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings. Another 25 PGA Tour cards will be awarded based on results of the three-tournament Korn Ferry Tour Finals in August and September.
In all, there are 17 winners form the current season scheduled to take part in this week’s Louisiana Open, along with 23 of the top 25 in the Korn Ferry Tour standings including No. 2 Taylor Pendrith and No. 3 Davis Riley.
“We’re going to have a strong field since we’re just the second tournament after a long break,” Jones said, “but that’s not anything unusual. We know that’s always going to be the case since the Tour players love coming here because of the hospitality, the food, the course and the weather.”
Four past champions – Julian Etulain (2018), Kris Blanks (2014), Fabian Gomez (2010) and Steven Alker (2002) – are scheduled to be in the field. Also returning is 2019 runner-up Justin Lower, who lost on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff to champion Vince Covello. Lower, who also finished tied for third in the 2018 Louisiana Open, was the 54-hole leader in that last event before Covello birdied two of the last three holes to force a playoff.
That same year, Gomez came close to becoming the third player to win two Louisiana Open titles when he shot a blazing final-round nine-under-par 62 and missed a putt on the 18th green that would have set up a three-man playoff.
In addition to Lower and Gomez, five of the top 10 finishers from the 2019 event are slated to return after Erik Barnes finished tied for sixth, Greg Yates ninth and Joshua Creel tied for 10th that year.
The Chitimacha Louisiana Open is one of only two PGA Tour-sanctioned events in Louisiana, along with the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which was cancelled during the pandemic last year and is scheduled April 22-25 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale.
LOUISIANA OPEN SCHEDULE
(All events at Le Triomphe Golf & Country Club)
Monday - Lourdes Legacy Tournament, 9 a.m.
Tuesday - Player practice rounds all day; 11 a.m. press conference.
Wednesday - First National Bank of Jeanerette Pro-Am, 8 a.m. shotgun start; Dwight Andrus Insurance Pro-Am, 1:30 p.m. shotgun start.
Thursday - First round, 7:30 a.m.
Friday - Second round, 7:30 a.m.
Saturday - Third Round, time TBA
Sunday - Fourth Round, time TBA