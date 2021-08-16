Mike and Jace Conrad have closely followed the Lafayette Little League team that has captured the hearts of fans throughout not only the city and parish, but the entire state.
But the father and son duo have watched with a unique perspective as Lafayette blitzed through three tournaments to reach this week's Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
In 2005, Mike was the coach and Jace a star player on a Lafayette team that reached Williamsport and advanced to the National semifinals.
"It's hard to believe it was 16 years ago," Mike Conrad said. "We knew we had a pretty good team heading into the all-star portion, but a lot of people don't realize we lost a game in the district tournament to Evangeline Little League of New Iberia. They had a really good team that could have easily represented the state, as well."
This year's Lafayette all-star team has a perfect 10-0 record, and Conrad has been glued to the action.
"I had a chance to see them in person at the state tournament against East Bank," he said. "Through the regional tournament, I've seen pretty much every inning. I'm very impressed. The coaches — Steven Menard, Mitch Craft and Scott Hawkins — have done a great job.
"It's a lot to ask of the coaches. They have to take time off from their jobs and are with those kids constantly for 3½ weeks. The coaches are the kids' mom, dad, their maids and the whole deal."
Conrad suggested that the players soak in their surroundings in Williamsport.
"When you get off the bus, you're in awe," he said. "The fields are pristine. It's the best surface they've ever played on. One of the things that surprised me was that the two baseball stadiums are in the middle of a neighborhood.
"I went into it thinking they were on a big piece of property, but it's right in the center of town. In the mornings, we'd always see a guy working in his garden across the street. I thought that was neat."
Jace Conrad, who went on to become the first UL baseball player to be tabbed a unanimous first-team All-American, also offered a few words of advice.
"I encourage the players to stay fresh and keep working during their off days," he said. "When you make your way up there, you're not going to play, you're going to win. Unfortunately, we didn't get the job done, but I thoroughly expect this team to compete and have a chance."
Jace said the Lafayette team has repeatedly come through in pressure situations.
"They get some timely hits," he said. "That's tough to do at a young age. The fact that they can do that when they're down a couple of runs — that says a lot about a team. I know a couple of these kids personally. They hate to lose more than they love to win."
Mike Conrad added, "They have two really good pitchers. Also, they're solid up the middle with the catcher, second baseman, shortstop and center fielder. That's key.
"Cole Schexnaider is a good third baseman and I like Eli Clark's bat. Overall, Lafayette has a gritty team. You can tell they love playing the game. They like playing together and that chemistry is very important."