THURSDAY
GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Hyatt Centric Hotel, 800 Iberville Street, New Orleans. Full council committee reports. Website: www.gulfcouncil.org.
CONGRESSIONAL FISHERIES LISTENING TOUR: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, 1 Canal Street, New Orleans. Congressmen Jared Huffman & Garret Graves public meeting & public comment on federal fisheries issues.
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
SATURDAY
FISHING FOR TUCKER: Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Two-angler team bass tournament. Fee $100 ($25 late fee Feb. 1). Benefits Tucker Townsend with Mitochondrial Disorder. No boats south of U.S. 90. Atchafalaya/Verret basins. Anglers’ meeting 6-8 p.m., Jan. 31, St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 42021 La. 621, Gonzales. Sponsored by Ascension Area Anglers. Call Ryan Lavigne (225) 921-9332. Website: fishingfortucker.com.
CAERNARVON BASS TRAIL: Safe daylight, Delacroix Corporation launch, Caernarvon. Pick-your-partner. Fee $150/team, $20 membership, $10 option big-bass kitty. First of five, one-day points tournament to qualify to two-day championship. Call Terry Jones (985) 255-2136. Email: terry.jones@sunbeltsupply.com.
TRAPPER EDUCATION WORKSHOP: Day long, Vermilionville Historic Village, Lafayette. No fee, Open to public. Demos, laws, regulations, skinning & other hands-on instruction. Dress appropriately. Also Feb. 15, LDWF Field Office, Monroe. Preregistration required. Call Tanya Sturman (318) 487-5885, Ext. 3420. Email: tsturman@wlf.la.gov.
FLY TYING 101: 2-4 p.m., Orvis Shop, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge. No fee. Hands-on clinic on fly-tying basics. Materials/tools provided. Registration required. Call (225) 757-7286.
MONDAY
DERELICT CRAB TRAP COLLECTION: Through Feb. 16, Lake Pontchartrain, east of the Causeway Bridge & upper Barataria Basin from Lafitte to Little Lake. Crab traps must be removed from area before Feb. 3. Volunteers requested. Call Peyton Cagle (337) 491-2575. Email: pcagle@wlf.la.gov.
TUESDAY
DOUBLE NICKEL BASS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m., East Pearl River Launch, U.S. 90 Bridge. Weekly event for anglers 55 and older. Singles tournament (two allowed in boat but keep catch separate). Fee $15. Call Joe Picone (985) 630-4170.
WEDNESDAY
PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: 6 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly Street, Abita Springs. Call Corey Tohme (985) 624-9331. Website: pbasinflyfishers.blogspot.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
Check 2019-2020 state hunting pamphlet for specific hunting regulations & zones.
CANADA GEESE: Through Jan. 31, statewide. Closed in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6, either sex and Deer Areas 5 & 9, bucks only.
DOVES: Through Jan. 31, South Zone.
WOODCOCK: Through Jan. 31, statewide.
DUCKS/YOUTH ONLY: Feb. 1, East & West Waterfowl zones.
GEESE: Through Feb. 9, statewide. Included specklebellies, blue, snow and Ross’ geese.
GEESE/CONSERVATION ORDER: Feb. 10-March 9, statewide. Limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBIT/SQUIRREL/QUAIL: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide.
LICENSED HUNTING PRESERVES: Through April 30. Pen-raised birds only.
AROUND THE CORNER
FEB. 5-8—SAFARI CLUB INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION: Reno, Nevada. Website: showsci.org.
FEB. 6—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Ruston. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov.
FEB. 6—ARCHERY ACADEMY: 6-7:30 p.m., Milton Womack Park, 6201 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge. Basic archery instruction for children 8 and older. BREC Outdoor Adventures program. Fee $40. Call BREC (225) 272-9200. Website: brec.org.
FEB. 6-8—INAUGURAL IGFA LIGHT TACKLE INVITATIONAL: Sailfish Marina Resort, Palm Beach, Florida. During peak sailfish season, 12-pound max line class, IGFA rules. IGFA website: https://igfa.org/tournaments. Email Jack Vitek: jvitek@igfa.org.
FEB. 6-9—BASSMASTER ELITE SERIES: St. Johns River, Florida. First in nine national bass tournaments. Other dates/locations: Feb. 14-17, Chickamauga Lake, Tennessee; April 2-5, Lake Eufaula, Alabama; April 16-19, Santee Cooper Lakes, South Carolina; May 29-June 1, Sabine River, Texas; June 5-9, Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest, Lake Fork; June 23-26, St. Lawrence River, New York; July 30-Aug. 2, Lake Champlain, New York; Aug. 20-23, Lake St. Clair, Michigan. Website: bassmaster.com.
FEB. 8—LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL-WEST BASS QUALIFIER: Big Bass Mana, Toledo Bend. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FEB. 8—29th Annual ED RIZZOLO FLY TYING FESTIVAL: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Bethany Christian Church, 3223 Westheimer, Houston Texas. Seminars, 80 featured tiers. Special guest: Gunnar Brammer. Tickets $5-$15, under 12 free. Website: texasflyfishers.org.
FEB. 8—FLY TYING 101: 2-4 p.m., Orvis, 7601 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge. No cost. Hands-on clinic covering basics of fly tying. Materials/tools provided. Registration required. Call (225) 757-7286.
FEB. 10—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Broadmoor United Methodist Church, Adult Education Building, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Gary Elbourne (225) 752-0073. Website: rsff.org.
FEB. 10-19—DERELICT CRAB TRAP COLLECTION: Southern portion of Calcasieu Lake. Call Peyton Cagle (337) 491-2575. Email: pcagle@wlf.la.gov.
FEB. 10-23—DERELICT CRAB TRAP COLLECTION: Vermilion-Teche Basin in the western portion of Vermilion Bay. Call Peyton Cagle (337) 491-2575. Email: pcagle@wlf.la.gov.
FEB. 12-16—NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION CONVENTION & SPORTS SHOW: Gaylord Opryland Resort, Nashville, Tennessee. Feb. 14, Grand National Auction & Awards Ceremony. Website: nwtf.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: All groupers except closed for the take of goliath, Nassau & gag groupers in state/federal waters. Gag grouper closed in federal waters through May 31. Lane snapper season opened Jan. 1.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack & gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in state outside waters between Caillou Boca and Freshwater Bayou & closed in all state inside waters except Breton & Chandeleur sounds.
