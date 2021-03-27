When the 167 college, high school and junior Bassmasters teams converged on Caney Creek Reservoir earlier this month, the more than 300 young anglers proved this 5,000-acre impoundment south of Ruston is producing hefty largemouth bass again.
The event was in the Louisiana High School B.A.S.S. Nation series and the Denham Springs-based Junior Southwest Bassmasters team of Max Himmel and Walker Pou overwhelmed the 20-team Junior Division field with a five-bass limit weighing 16.61 pounds.
Second through fifth places included Central Louisiana Junior Bassmasters’ Zach Lewis and Braxton Maddox (five bass, 12.42 pounds), followed by their teammates Mason Null and Wymon Terrell (one, 7.46), Junior Southwest Bassmasters’ Jackson Roger and Caden Sellers (two, 6.97), and Central Louisiana’s Tyler Medica and Brody Collier (four, 5.87).
That same day (March 13), 111 high school teams took to Caney Creek and went the juniors one better when Walker High’s team of Tyler Covington and Brantley Tate wore giant smiles when they weighed in a five-bass, 23.58-pound catch. They needed a 7.04-pounder to send them to the top because Barbe High’s Wade Roberts and Zachary Lambert brought in a 7.21-pounder for a second-place 22.26-pound catch.
Ponchatoula High’s Peyton Waller and CJ Gatlin were next at 22.21 pounds, followed by Southside High’s Jackson Crouch’s and Landon Miller’s 19.51 pounds that included an 8.03-pounder. Central High’s Matthew Elliott and Nathan Ellis weighed in 19.28 pounds with a 7.01-pounder to round out the top five and lead Central High to the overall team victory.
The 36 college teams followed the next day with even more impressive stringers in the Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation College Championship despite all the action from the previous day.
UL-Monroe’s Connor Nimrod and Jacob Andrews needed two bags to hold their catch. Their first four fish weighed 18.88 pounds, then the second bag held an impressive 11-pounder to give them a 29.88-pound winning catch.
Their ULM teammates Wesley Banks and Luke O’Neal headed the second through fourth places with 21.6 pounds, followed by LSU’s Taylor Knowles and Hunter Walker (19.88 pounds, 9.27-pound big bass) and Louisiana Tech’s Landon Meyer and Cooper Arthur (18.99).
Kiwanis-False River
NEW ROADS — March 21’s top 10 and top 3 in big-bass standings from the annual Pointe Coupee Kiwanis Bass tournament held from Morrison Parkway with anglers and their five-bass catch weights in pounds and ounces:
Top 10: 1, Darren Bueche-Shane Lindsly (5) 15 pounds, 8.4 ounces. 2, Shannon Fairchild-Wayne Major (5) 15-1.4. 3, Brock Smith-Rudy Smith (5) 13-12. 4, Eric Lott-Denton Hadley (5) 13-3. 5, Lucas Arnold-Joshua Cutrer (5) 12-0.6.
6, Marco Leblanc-Jared Watson (5) 11-6.8. 7, Todd Hollier-John Powell (5) 11-5.4. 8, Tommy Jarreau-Brad Teal (5) 11-1. 9, “Brother” Pourciau-Tanner Pourciau (5) 11-0.6. 10, Colby Drago-Kelly Smith (5) 11-0.4.
Big Bass: 1, Arnold-Cutrer, 5 pounds, 3.6 ounces. 2, Smith-Smith, 4-13. 3, Fairchild-Major, 4-9.8.
Jr. SW Bassmasters
HENDERSON — The March 20 age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs monthly tournament held from the Atchafalaya Basin Landing. Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Beau Landry, Addis (5) 9.94 pounds. 2, Brady Talbot, Denham Springs (2) 3.5. 3, Gage Collins, Port Allen (2) 3.04. Big Bass: Talbot, 2.74.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Caden Sellers, Denham Springs (5) 8.33. 2, Destin Morales, French Settlement (2) 5.57. 3, Hunter Robertson, Denham Springs (3) 4.81. Big Bass: Morales, 4.52.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Corbin Goode, Denham Springs (1) 2.12. 2, Gentry Rogers, Denham Springs (1) 1.28. 3, Noah Roblin, Denham Springs (1) 1.27. Big Bass: Goode, 2.12.
Adult Division: 1, Marc Landry, Addis (5) 9.94. 2, Brett Sellers, Denham Springs (5) 9.73. 3, Chase Robertson, Denham Springs (4) 8.7. Big Bass: Robertson, 3.91.
Bassmaster Elite
FLORENCE, Ala. — Tueday’s final top 10 from the weather-delayed, four-day Bassmaster Elite series event held on Pickwick Lake with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed is the big-bass winner and Louisiana anglers. Only the top 50 in the 100-angler field moved to Monday’s third round, and only the top 10 advanced to Tuesday’s final:
Top 10: 1, Bill Lowen, Brookville, Indiana (20) 83 pounds, 5 ounces, $100,000. 2, Brock Mosley, Collinsville, Mississippi (20) 80-11, $35,000. 3, Cory Johnston, Cavan, Canada (20) 79-0, $30,000. 4, Steve Kennedy, Auburn, Alabama (20) 77-4, $25,000. 5, Hank Cherry Jr., Lincolnton, North Carolina (20) 73-11, $20,000.
6, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (20) 73-9, $19,000. 7, Brandon Palaniuk, Rathdrum, Idaho (20) 73-3, $18,000. 8, Bryan Schmitt, Deale, Maryland (20) 72-1, $17,000. 9, Chad Pipkens, Dewitt, Michigan (17) 68-14, $16,000. 10, Buddy Gross, Chickamauga, Georgia (19) 64-11, $15,000.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Lowen, 8-5, $1,000.
Other Louisiana anglers: 15, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (14) 53-9, $10,000. 48, Robbie Latuso, Gonzales (11) 38-12, $10,000. 52, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (9) 25-2, $2,500. 65, Quentin Cappo, Prairieville (9) 20-13, $2,500. 71, Derek Hudnall, Denham Springs (6) 19-5, $2,500. 80, Darold Gleason, Many (5) 16-13. 87, Brett Preuett, Monroe (4) 14-3. 94, Tyler Carriere, Youngsville (2) 7-8.
Toyota Bonus Bucks: Lowen, $3,000; Cherry, $2,000. Yamaha Power Pay: Lowen, $2,500; Palaniuk, $1,500.