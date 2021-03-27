Tyler Covington, left, and Brantley Tate showed Caney Creek Reservoir south of Ruston still produces hefty largemouths. The Walker High School team brought in a five-bass limit weighing 23.58 pounds to win the Louisiana High School Bass Nation's 'Hawg' Fest. A 7.04-pounder was the difference on a lake that has produced half of the largemouth bass on the State Top 10 Fish Records list.