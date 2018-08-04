The state’s latest red snapper report from the week ending July 22 is Louisiana anglers added 23,928 pounds during that Friday-through-Sunday season.
That brings the total during this Exempted Fishing Permit season to 530,300 pounds, an estimate from the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ accredited LA Creel system.
What’s left for the continuing three-day, weekends-only season is slightly more than 210,000 pounds from a private recreational season total of 743,000 pounds.
From the May 25 recreation-season start, the weekly average — counting the six seven-day-a-week run — is slightly less than 60,000 pounds per week.
Now, the question is how long will private anglers be able to catch red snapper?
Knowing the big weekend catches from the Grand Isle Tarpon and Faux Pas Lodge rodeos remain to get on the list — we’ll know that number this coming Thursday — it’s questionable whether there will be enough remaining in that 743,000 pounds for a shot at red snapper during the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Another lingering question is why Louisiana coming up short from what was a 1.04 million-pound quota during 2017’s special 39-day extended season, a grant from NOAA Fisheries pushed by Congressional delegations from the five Gulf states and worked through the Trump administration. Those 39 days came after the unprecedented three-day red snapper season in federal waters that came through the Gulf of Mexico fishery Management Council and NOAA Fisheries in early May 2017.
It’s there where apologies must be offered for a wordy explanation of how we arrived to where Louisiana offshore fishermen are today — with a quota near 300,000 pound shy of where it was a year ago.
Know here that Louisiana’s charter operations came just a couple thousand pounds short of 120,000 pounds — 117,973 to be exact — and before 2017, the state’s historic catch was 14.5 percent of the total Gulf-wide catch.
The short of it is that federal fisheries managers separated private recreational effort from that of the charterboat operations even though Louisiana’s marine fish managers pleaded to retain the recreational catch in one 1.04 million-pound bundle.
So, the 200,000 pounds Louisiana anglers should have has vanished.
Why?
It’s apparent politics played a role in the federal decision to divide the recreational sector into private and charter/for-hire subsectors, and Florida’s charter/for-hire fleet benefitted from the move to divide the recreational sector, because Florida operations.
And, it’s apparent today, that if red snapper were under state management this year, Louisiana would have retained that 200,000 pounds, and charterboat operations would have been able to continue catching red snapper right along with the private anglers.
With another Exempted Fishing Permit season ahead next year, the question is will Louisiana have its historic 14.5 percent share, or will it get cut again like it was this year?
If you want to follow Louisiana’s red snapper catch, go to the LDWF’s website: wlf.louisiana.gov/red-snapper.
Crane shooter
LDWF Enforcement Division agents reported citing 52-year-old Gilvin Aucoin of Ville Platte after he admitted shooting a whooping crane in late July.
The report indicated a dead female crane, which was released in 2011, was found near a crawfish pond in Evangeline Parish, and questioned Aucoin, who was working on the land July 25 when the crane was shot. Aucoin said he shot the bird with a .22 rifle, and agents said they seized the rifle.
Aucoin faces a $50,000 fine and a one-year jail term for violating the Endangered Species Act brings up to a $50,000 fine and a year in jail.